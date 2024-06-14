Submit Release
activé FiberShake Debuts in the USA: Revolutionizing Health with Superior Taste

activé FiberShake product box, fiber shake in a glass, and a container of fiber shake powder, highlighting the delicious Chocolate and Vanilla flavors.

Discover the delicious and healthy activé FiberShake! Packed with 10 grams of fiber per serving, it's the perfect blend of taste and health. Available now in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors.

"activé FiberShake redefines the intersection of taste and health, making daily fiber intake both enjoyable and beneficial." — Peter Faidt, CEO”
— Peter Faidt
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of activé FiberShake introduces a new fiber shake option that integrates quality taste with health benefits. Now available in the USA, it offers a convenient way to enhance daily fiber intake.

activé FiberShake features a well-balanced flavor profile. Its taste has earned the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute in Brussels. The jury, consisting of over 250 chefs and sommeliers, recognized its quality.

In addition to taste, activé FiberShake supports health. It has won the World Food Innovation Award for Best Health and Wellness Drink, affirming its positive impact on well-being.

Key Benefits of activé FiberShake:

Award-winning flavors
High Fiber Content: 10 grams per serving, covering one-third of the daily recommended intake
Supports Digestive Health: Contains insoluble fiber
Promotes a Balanced Gut Microbiome: Includes prebiotic fiber
Enhances Overall Well-Being: Strengthens the immune system, supports mental health, and aids in weight management
"We are proud to introduce activé FiberShake, redefining the intersection of taste and health," said Peter Faidt. "activé FiberShake helps individuals meet their daily fiber needs, empowering them to take charge of their health and well-being."

FiberShake is available for purchase online at www.activefibershake.us.

activé FiberShake
Active FiberShake USA Inc
+1 954-817-8006
active@activefibershake.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok

