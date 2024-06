activé FiberShake Debuts in the USA: Revolutionizing Health with Superior Taste

Discover the delicious and healthy activé FiberShake! Packed with 10 grams of fiber per serving, it's the perfect blend of taste and health. Available now in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors.

"activé FiberShake redefines the intersection of taste and health, making daily fiber intake both enjoyable and beneficial." — Peter Faidt, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch of activé FiberShake introduces a new fiber shake option that integrates quality taste with health benefits. Now available in the USA, it offers a convenient way to enhance daily fiber intake.activé FiberShake features a well-balanced flavor profile. Its taste has earned the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute in Brussels. The jury, consisting of over 250 chefs and sommeliers, recognized its quality.In addition to taste, activé FiberShake supports health. It has won the World Food Innovation Award for Best Health and Wellness Drink, affirming its positive impact on well-being.Key Benefits of activé FiberShake:Award-winning flavorsHigh Fiber Content: 10 grams per serving, covering one-third of the daily recommended intakeSupports Digestive Health: Contains insoluble fiberPromotes a Balanced Gut Microbiome: Includes prebiotic fiberEnhances Overall Well-Being: Strengthens the immune system, supports mental health, and aids in weight management"We are proud to introduce activé FiberShake, redefining the intersection of taste and health," said Peter Faidt. "activé FiberShake helps individuals meet their daily fiber needs, empowering them to take charge of their health and well-being."FiberShake is available for purchase online at www.activefibershake.us