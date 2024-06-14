Submit Release
S. 2336, Making Iran Sanctions Stick In Lieu of Expiration of Sanctions Act

S. 2336 would require the Administration to impose sanctions on foreign persons who support or engage in the proliferation of Iranian missiles, drones, and related weapons systems. The bill also would require the Administration report to the Congress every 180 days on any Iranian person who attacks a U.S. person using a drone. Any reported person would be designated as a foreign terrorist organization, and thus, would be subject to sanctions. That requirement would expire four years after enactment.

