S. 1829, Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act of 2024

S. 1829 would require the Administration to impose or expand sanctions on foreign persons who support or engage in several activities, including transporting or selling Iranian petroleum, using civilians as human shields, or threatening or committing violence against U.S. officials. The bill also would require sanctions on vessels involved in the transport of Iranian petroleum and would authorize sanctions on foreign persons who support or engage in significant cyberattacks against the United States.

