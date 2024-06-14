New All-In-One Fitness and Wellness Platform: SYNCHFIT
A premier marketplace offers users access to a diverse range of verified professionals, from personal trainers to nutritionists and wellness coachesNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNCHFIT, a groundbreaking online fitness and wellness platform, is poised to revolutionize the industry by instantaneously connecting users with top trainers and coaches. SYNCHFIT welcomes every body type, every age, and every fitness level. “We believe in providing a helping hand to anyone looking to achieve their health and wellness goals,” says the founder, Rohan Duggal.
SYNCHFIT is a new online fitness and wellness platform engineered to facilitate efficient, effortless, and secure connections between users and both certified and non-certified trainers, nutritious, and wellness coaches. This startup strives to reshape the fitness industry by providing an accessible, inclusive, and all-in-one solution that connects individuals with their ideal fitness and wellness experts. For trainers, SYNCHFIT provides a powerful platform to expand one's clientele and elevate personal business ventures.
One distinctive feature of SYNCHFIT is the ASAP button, which allows users to initiate a workout immediately. This allows trainees to connect with a trainer on-demand, eliminating the need for advance scheduling. Users have the opportunity to review trainers profiles, ratings, and reviews before booking sessions. SYNCHFIT offers both virtual and in-person sessions, offering the flexibility of meeting a trainer from the comfort of users’ own living rooms. SYNCHFIT offers a wide range of exercises: Yoga, Weight Lifting, Strengthening, Injury Recovery, and even dance.
For trainers, SYNCHFIT simplifies the process by allowing them to post a concise bio about themselves, while the platform handles all the marketing. Trainers have the autonomy to set their own rates and availability; the platform focuses on facilitating a mutually beneficial match between trainers and trainees. “It’s almost like online dating, but instead a platform for trainers and trainees,” jokes summer intern Reece Weinberger.
As SYNCHFIT prepares for its official launch in July, learn more at synchfit.io.
