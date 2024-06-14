'Unique This Week' Podcast Features Father / Daughter Duo Highlighting Their Dedication to Giving Back to US Veterans

HYDR8 is a brand committed to giving back to U.S. Veterans

Unique This Week Producer and Host, Andy Greider, interviews Amy and Mark McNally to discuss Hydr8 Us, a family-owned and operated beverage company.

As a retired Navy Veteran, I am proud of HYDR8's commitment to helping and honoring our Veterans, who have given so much to our Nation.” — Mark McNally, Captain USN Retired

SAN DIEGO, CA, U.S.A., June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydr8 Us, LLC announces its first-ever guest podcast interview with both Founders, Amy and Mark McNally. Their Company, Hydr8 Us, is a family-owned and operated beverage company that was inspired by HYDR8’s Veteran’s Advocate, ret. Naval Captain Mark McNally’s over 28 years of active-duty service as a naval aviator. McNally retired after commanding the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

After the military, CAPTN Mark McNally (ret.) worked for 12 years in the water industry holding water treatment and distribution certifications, while Amy worked in the beverage and bottling space forging a strong network of distributors, buyers, and co-packers. Together, they decided to leverage their experience to create a premium, patriotic brand that gives back, HYDR8™.

“I am very proud to be a part of great-tasting and healthful HYDR8 water, which is wholly sourced and produced in the U.S. As a retired Navy Veteran, I am proud of HYDR8's commitment to helping and honoring our Veterans who have given so much to our Nation,” said Mark McNally, Captain USN Retired.

The HYDR8 brand consists of HYDR8 Artesian, an all-natural artesian water that is sustainably sourced from domestic aquifers, and HYDR8 Alkaline, a pure, great-tasting water with a high pH of 9.5. The Company has a network of quality co-packers across the country to ensure production capability and to support the Company’s commitment to green logistics.

"It was an immense pleasure to have both Mark and Amy McNally on Unique This Week" says Andy Greider, Producer, and host of the show. "We're fortunate to have great companies to focus on, many of them unique - and here we had a very powerful display of learning to stand out in a crowded marketplace, by driving a mission, and creating remarkable partnerships, in HYDR8."

“As a new company that is very serious about positioning HYDR8 to make a positive impact for Veterans, I appreciate the opportunity to have HYDR8 featured on Unique This Week. Andy did a great job conducting the interview, which enabled us to freely share our company’s purpose behind the brand,” said Amy McNally, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are grateful when other companies feature HYDR8, because launching a new brand in the crowded water space is not without its challenges. However, we remain committed to the military community and invite individuals and businesses to join us in supporting a brand that gives back to U.S. heroes. When choosing HYDR8, consumers can feel confident in the knowledge that they are helping our Nation’s Veterans.”

If you have any comments or feedback, a fallen veteran you would like to commemorate on a HYDR8 label, or a military story you would like featured on the company blog, please email info@hydr8us.com.

About Unique This Week

Unique This Week, a production of Uniqueness is Power, is produced and hosted by Andy Greider and highlights companies doing something unique, or someone standing out in a crowded marketplace in a way that we can all learn from. Targeting business owners, executives, and curious minds, they delve into the stories behind brands to inspire more people to find their niche, their why, and their strongest mission. To watch previous episodes, please visit their channel at https://bit.ly/3VqvIrP.

About Hydr8 Us LLC

Hydr8 Us is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business that seeks to harness the collective spirit of the consumer to promote good health, honor veterans, and activate patriotism. Founded by a family that spent nearly three decades in service to the military, HYDR8 is passionate about giving back to U.S. Veterans and their families through its support of the Gary Sinise Foundation. The brand provides consumers an optimal hydration experience with their all-natural American Artesian Water™ and high pH American Alkaline Water. Every bottle is guaranteed to be sustainably sourced and bottled in the USA. HYDR8 will be sold through various channels and will target consumers who are focused on optimal health while being passionate about supporting service members through charitable giving. To learn more about HYDR8, please visit: hydr8us.com.

