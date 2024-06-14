Hunter respiratory researchers have found a new application for a lung scanning test that was first trialled at John Hunter Hospital in 2017.

Professor Peter Gibson of the Hunter Medical Research Institute and University of Newcastle said the test was originally developed to image blood clots in the lungs.

“Because of its sensitivity in the ‘silent zone’ of the lung – the notoriously difficult to see small airways that are 2mm – 4mm in diameter – this test helps us see if the drugs we are giving patients for severe asthma are working.”

There are four different types of drugs given to severe asthma sufferers so this will help ensure patients are being prescribed the correct drug.

The original test was funded by Australian company, Cyclopharm, the producers of Technegas, as a collaboration with Hunter New England Health, the University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute.

“This test has just been launched in the Hunter,” Professor Gibson said.

CEO and Managing Director of Cyclopharm, Jame McBrayer, says, “We are proud that our collaboration with such an exceptional group of clinicians and researchers in the field of respiratory medicine has lead to a new application for Technegas.”

John Hunter Hospital nuclear imaging expert Dr Natalie Rutherford and clinician researchers Professor Vanessa McDonald and Dr Paola Urroz have also been involved in getting the test into clinical use.

Professor Gibson said it was a safe, fast and cost-effective way of ensuring personalised treatments were working.

"Previously, we have had to rely on symptoms surveys from patients. This test provides very accurate, objective and detailed information to support patient accounts of their symptons.”

The findings that supported this test going into clinical practice were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. You can read the research article here.

