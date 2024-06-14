Dr. Nekeshia Hammond and 'Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight' Magazine Illuminate Entrepreneurial Journeys in June’s Issue

Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, Expert Speaker and Psychologist Dr. Hammond on Mindset Training Mindset Training: Conquer Your Mind And The Rest Will Follow

Illuminating Success in the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

We've still got time to be on time.” — Glenna Gonzalez, MBA

Join Dr. Nekeshia Hammond as she steps into the spotlight to share insights from her latest book, "Mindset Training".

Dr. Nekeshia Hammond is a distinguished psychologist, executive coach, and visionary founder of Hammond Psychology & Associates, a renowned private practice nestled in the vibrant Tampa Bay area. Acknowledged for her profound insights into mental health, burnout prevention, and leadership development, Dr. Hammond also hosts the acclaimed series "Mental Health Moment with Dr. Hammond." She is currently promoting her new book, 'Mindset Training'.

With a rich history of service as the former President of the Florida Psychological Association, Dr. Hammond's influence extends far beyond clinical practice. She occupies pivotal roles on the Ryan Nece Foundation and Rising Media Stars, Inc. boards, highlighting her commitment to mental health advocacy and community empowerment. Her dedication has earned her prestigious awards, including the Next Level Leadership Award, the Brian Thomas Spirit of Excellence, and the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Hammond's expertise transcends borders, captivating international audiences as a distinguished speaker and Amazon international best-selling author. Her profound influence reaches major media platforms such as NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and Essence Magazine.

Renowned for her dynamic presentations, Dr. Hammond has graced illustrious stages including Corporate Counsel Women of Color and TEDx, where she shares her holistic approach to mental wellness and leadership equilibrium.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. Hammond finds joy in cherished moments with her husband and son. She explores diverse interests, including nature walks, leisure writing, international exploration, and CrossFit.

For speaking engagements or media consultations, Dr. Hammond can be reached through her website, www.DrNekeshiaHammond.com. For her new book, see her website at: https://mindsettrainingbook.com/

