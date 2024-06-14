Author Susan Q. Stranahan Joins Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s Free Virtual Book Club

PPFF is excited to announce that author will be joining the monthly virtual book club in June to discuss her book ‘Susquehanna River of Dreams.’

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce that author Susan Q. Stranahan will be joining the monthly virtual book club in June to discuss her book ‘Susquehanna River of Dreams.’ This year marks the 31st anniversary since the book’s first publication.

Susan worked as a journalist for most of her career writing primarily about the environment for The Philadelphia Inquirer. It was this role that led her to write “Susquehanna River of Dreams.” The book celebrates the Susquehanna River and its environmental impact and history spanning the diverse landscapes across three states.

“We are excited to have Susan join us to discuss her work,” said Marci Mowery, President of the PPFF. “Every time I read the book I gain a deeper understanding of this river that shapes a large portion of the Pennsylvania landscape and feeds into the Chesapeake Bay.”

PPFF started a virtual book club in the summer of 2023. With the interest, and occasional authors popping in to talk about their books, a new reading list was compiled for 2024. The virtual book club is free and open to everyone. The discussions meet on the last Wednesday of the month, with a few exceptions around the holidays at the end of the year, at 12pm EDT.

Additional books that will be featured for the remainder of 2024 are:

July 31: ‘Coyote America, A Natural and Supernatural History’ by Dan Flores

Aug. 28: ‘Silent Spring’ by Rachel Carson

Sept. 25: ‘On the Trail, the History of American Hiking’ by Silas Chamberlain (author joining)

Oct. 30: ‘Blue Highways’ by William Least Heat Moon

Nov. 20: ‘Cradle of Conservation’ by Allen Dietrich-Ward (Publication Expected, Fall 2024) (author joining)

Dec. 18: ‘My Side of the Mountain’ by Jean Craighead George

Additional information and how to join the virtual meeting can be found online at https://ppff.online/Book-Club-Info or keep an eye out for information in the weekly Take 5 email newsletter or on PPFF’s social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, and Meetup.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 40+ chapters. The foundation's mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests through public engagement in volunteerism, recreation, and conservation. To learn more about PPFF visit, www.paparksandforests.org.