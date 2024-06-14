Press Releases

06/14/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Federal Bump Stock Ban

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Garland v. Cargill, which challenged the federal ban on bump stock. In a 6-3 decision, the Court found that a bump stock did not meet the statutory definition of a machinegun. This was not a Second Amendment challenge.

“This disappointing decision is a serious threat to public safety. Bump stocks—however you define them—are dangerous. That’s why I wrote Connecticut’s bump stock ban as co-chair of the Judiciary Committee in 2018. This decision has zero impact on Connecticut’s law—which remains strong and enforceable. But what this means is that, once again, we’re back to a patchwork of state laws and porous interstate borders where federal leadership is sorely needed. I’m going to continue to do all that I can do advance and defend Connecticut’s lifesaving and necessary gun laws,” said Attorney General Tong.

Link to Attorney General Tong amicus brief in this case.



