Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,325 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Federal Bump Stock Ban

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

06/14/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Federal Bump Stock Ban

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Garland v. Cargill, which challenged the federal ban on bump stock. In a 6-3 decision, the Court found that a bump stock did not meet the statutory definition of a machinegun. This was not a Second Amendment challenge.

“This disappointing decision is a serious threat to public safety. Bump stocks—however you define them—are dangerous. That’s why I wrote Connecticut’s bump stock ban as co-chair of the Judiciary Committee in 2018. This decision has zero impact on Connecticut’s law—which remains strong and enforceable. But what this means is that, once again, we’re back to a patchwork of state laws and porous interstate borders where federal leadership is sorely needed. I’m going to continue to do all that I can do advance and defend Connecticut’s lifesaving and necessary gun laws,” said Attorney General Tong.

Link to Attorney General Tong amicus brief in this case.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Federal Bump Stock Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more