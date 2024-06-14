Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,325 in the last 365 days.

National Student Financial Scheme on plight of KSD TVET College students

The National Student Financial Scheme Administrator, Mr Freeman Nomvalo, has instituted an immediate investigation into media reports regarding the plight of the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) TVET College students in the Eastern Cape.

The Administrator is taking these reports seriously and has commissioned the verification of the list of affected students submitted to NSFAS.

The Administrator together with the NSFAS team will visit the college in the coming week to engage with the management, affected students, landlords and the Student Representative Council. 

The NSFAS Administrator reiterate his call to the landlords who still have outstanding payments not to evict students.  NSFAS has already commenced with clearing of all legitimate outstanding payments. Landlords who did not submit their claims for outstanding payments are still encouraged to refer their queries to our dedicated email address NSFASAccomProv@nsfas.org.za.

The NSFAS administrator will communicate publicly on the outcome of the investigation and the payment of the affected landlords.

You just read:

National Student Financial Scheme on plight of KSD TVET College students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more