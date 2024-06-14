National Student Financial Scheme on plight of KSD TVET College students

The National Student Financial Scheme Administrator, Mr Freeman Nomvalo, has instituted an immediate investigation into media reports regarding the plight of the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) TVET College students in the Eastern Cape.

The Administrator is taking these reports seriously and has commissioned the verification of the list of affected students submitted to NSFAS.

The Administrator together with the NSFAS team will visit the college in the coming week to engage with the management, affected students, landlords and the Student Representative Council.

The NSFAS Administrator reiterate his call to the landlords who still have outstanding payments not to evict students. NSFAS has already commenced with clearing of all legitimate outstanding payments. Landlords who did not submit their claims for outstanding payments are still encouraged to refer their queries to our dedicated email address NSFASAccomProv@nsfas.org.za.

The NSFAS administrator will communicate publicly on the outcome of the investigation and the payment of the affected landlords.