Verinext Expands Storage Services Offerings with Cloudian AI Data Lake on HPE GreenLake

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, the leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, today announced that Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, has integrated Cloudian's AI-ready data lake software to enhance their data management solutions. This advanced solution utilizes flexible, consumption-based services of HPE GreenLake cloud.

This partnership allows Verinext to provide fully managed backup, disaster recovery and storage services that leverage Cloudian’s AI data lake. Verinext’s comprehensive strategy includes hybrid cloud solutions, edge services, network services, digital workplace enhancements, and improved service experiences, ensuring that enterprises receive secure, compliant, and adaptable infrastructure ready for future technological advancements.

"Our backup, disaster recovery, and storage services, powered by HPE GreenLake and Cloudian AI data lake technology, provide a premier solution for customers seeking cloud-like agility, robust data security, and a cutting-edge private cloud infrastructure," said Nick Martino, Product Manager, Managed Services at Verinext. “By incorporating Cloudian's technology into our services, we provide comprehensive data management that delivers superior security, scalability and always-on data availability."

Cloudian's AI-ready data lake offers virtually unlimited on-premises storage capacity and seamless hybrid cloud integration. With Cloudian’s native S3 API implementation, the platform allows for easy migration of workflows between cloud and on-premises systems, supporting a wide range of S3 API-based AI tools and applications.

"As businesses tackle the challenges of digital transformation, they need AI-ready storage solutions that provide scalability, security, and smooth integration with their data management applications," said Eric Craig, Sr. Director of Sales at Cloudian. "Our collaboration with Verinext, combined with the deployment of our AI-ready data lake on HPE GreenLake, reflects our dedication to delivering robust, future-proof storage infrastructure."

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leading provider of secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. Offering military-grade security, infinite scalability, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s AI-ready data lake optimizes data access, meets data sovereignty requirements, and reduces costs by consolidating information into a single, cloud-like storage platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and cloud for both traditional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.