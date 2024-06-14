Fine Art Painter Gabriel to Unveil 'Venus Libertina' at Exclusive Rooftop Club
Celebrated painter Gabriel unveils 'Venus Libertina' at an exclusive rooftop club, promising a night of art, cocktails, luxury, and stunning city views.
A curious chain of events occurred which compelled me to create the most personally meaningful painting of my life, and I'm so excited to reveal it.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a fine art painter, Gabriel is no stranger to straddling the line between mysticism, classicalism and contemporary ways of seeing things, but in the case of Venus, things took a turn for the esoteric. A chain of events occurred which compelled Gabriel to create what he describes as "the most personally meaningful painting of my life". It started over two years ago when a cleric on the streets of Manhattan stopped him exclaiming that Venus had plans for him. Two weeks later, Gabriel shot the photos which would become the basis for Venus Libertina.
In 2023 Gabriel found himself in Rome and felt compelled to leave a small offering at the ruined temple of Venus, on the hill above the Colosseum. That night while drinking wine on his hotel balcony, he looked up and saw the full moon with Venus glowing in dazzling display directly above him. The eerie and fantastical chain of events have finally culminated in the completion of Venus Libertina, a 8x6ft oil on linen painting dedicated to the only version of Venus that was not married to another local god. "In my research for this work, I discovered that only in Rome was Venus not married to another, hence the name Libertina. With this in mind I decided to take an alternative approach to the traditional light and angelic depictions like one finds in masterpieces like Venus De Milo in favor of a dark, brooding and oceanic viewing. Her gaze is piercing and confrontational. In her hand, she holds an apple as a nod to the apple orchards that grew around her temple in Rome in ancient times."
Gabriel's style blends contemporary, impressionistic and classical approaches to painting, which creates layers of perspective unique to his work.
Venus Libertina will be unveiled at 9pm on Friday, June 21st at Althea’s Rooftop
634 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019. The unveiling is in conjunction with a special fashion show and a DJ set by famed French DJ, Lundi Bleu. Guests should expect glamorous surprises, great cocktails, exceptional music and a spectacular rooftop view.
