Black Bear Antiques and Interiors in beautiful Blue Ridge, Georgia will officially open for business the week of July 1st

The address is 4177 East 1st Street in Blue Ridge, right off GA-515. It’s a two-minute drive from downtown Blue Ridge and just a block off of Main Street.

The town boasts a charming downtown, amazing fall festivals and a booming cabin market. There's not a season or time to be in Blue Ridge anymore, since it accommodates locals and visitors year-round.”
— Kris Triplett
BLUE RIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There will be magic in the mountains of north Georgia the week of July 1st when Black Bear Antiques and Interiors officially opens its doors to the public. The 21,000-square-foot antique mall is located at 4177 East 1st Street in Blue Ridge. Just look for the 14-foot-tall, 500-pound bronze bear standing outside. He’s inviting folks to come on in and browse.

Black Bear Antiques is not a new business. It was a prime destination in nearby Ellijay for tourists and shoppers seeking quality antiques and collectibles for 15 years, but when the opportunity arose to snap up the anchor tenant spot in a perfectly located strip center in Blue Ridge, The Ahlers Group (the Atlanta-based firm that owns Black Bear Antiques) pounced.

“We had occupied our Ellijay location since 2008, when we first opened Black Bear Antiques,” said Kris Triplett, Director of Retail Operations for The Ahlers Group. “We were proud to serve the Ellijay community, but we just felt that now was the right time to freshen things up in beautiful Blue Ridge. Also, it’s larger than our previous location, so we can spread out a bit.”

The new facility will serve as the new home for 80 dealers, offering locally sourced and locally made goods, interiors and cabin décor, woodworking and crafts, antiques, collectibles and more. “The merchandise is in a wide variety,” Mr. Triplett said, “so whether you’re a seasoned collector, a design enthusiast, or a curious explorer, there’s something for everyone.”

The decision to move from Ellijay to Blue Ridge was a fairly easy one for The Ahlers Group. “Blue Ridge seems to have it all, from the beautiful mountains to the lake,” Mr. Triplett said. “The town boasts a charming downtown and Main Street, amazing fall festivals and a booming cabin market. There really is not a season or time to be in Blue Ridge anymore, since it now accommodates locals and visitors year-round.”

Black Bear Antiques will be conveniently located right off GA-515, a two-minute drive from downtown Blue Ridge and a block off of Main Street. It’s also a 5-to-7-minute drive from Lake Blue Ridge. The bronze bear, weighing more than 500 pounds, previously stood outside the Ellijay location and has made the move to Blue Ridge. The Ellijay store is closed.

There is dealer space available at Black Bear Antiques, but on a limited basis. The most common booth space is 8 feet by 12 feet (96 square feet), but there is also a 9 foot by 14 foot booth (126 square feet) and an 8 foot by 24 foot booth (192 square feet).

Anyone looking to inquire about renting booth space at Black Bear Antiques in Blue Ridge can reach out to mall manager Jacob Padgett via email at blackbearantqs@yahoo.com or with a phone call to 706-635-2327.

The new location was previously a thrift store and, before that, an Ingles grocery store. Other tenants currently in place include Beauty Depot, Farmers Insurance, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Discount Boutique, Crossfit Fannin, Dollar Tree and Wildflowers Health Foods.

Black Bear Antiques is a member of the Blue Ridge Chamber. The two will partner for a planned “grand opening” and ribbon-cutting ceremony the week of July 15th. A soft opening is planned for the week of June 24th.

When it’s officially open, Black Bear Antiques’ hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday from 10am to 6pm; and Sunday from 12 o’clock noon to 5pm, all times Eastern.

In addition to Black Bear Antiques, The Ahlers Group also owns and operates Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors, Peachtree Battle Estate Sales, and Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery, all in Atlanta.

For more information about Black Bear Antiques and The Ahlers Group, people can visit online at www.blackbearantiques.com, send an email to blackbearantqs@yahoo.com, or call 706-635-2327.

