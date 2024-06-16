G&L Healthcare Advisors expands global reach and service offering with SmartStep Consulting acquisition
G&L Healthcare Advisors has announced its majority investment acquisition of SmartStep Consulting.
SmartStep’s values, culture, and strategic outlook resonate deeply with ours, making this integration a natural and exciting progression for both companies”MADISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned biopharmaceutical solutions provider G&L Healthcare Advisors has announced its majority investment acquisition of SmartStep Consulting, a global leader in market access and specialized consulting services for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.
— Stephen Loughrey
This strategic transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of July 2024.
This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in G&L’s mission to expand its service portfolio and enhance its global footprint.
Founded in 2010 by Dr. Timm Volmer in Hamburg, Germany, SmartStep Consulting has become a key player known for its expertise in launching products in the German market.
With a dedicated team of approximately 60 professionals and membership of the PHAROS European Market Access Network, SmartStep’s services are in high demand across the EU and the US.
Stephen Loughrey, CEO of G&L Healthcare Advisors, commented:
“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to broaden our service offerings and forge strong global partnerships.
“SmartStep’s values, culture, and strategic outlook resonate deeply with ours, making this integration a natural and exciting progression for both companies.”
G&L’s collaboration with SmartStep Consulting is set to foster mutual growth, leverage combined expertise, and enhance the level of service and support provided to clients worldwide, including those in new geographical locations.
About G&L Healthcare Advisors:
Established in 2016 by Peter Griffin and Stephen Loughrey, G&L Healthcare Advisors is a global leader in the design and implementation of comprehensive consulting services to the healthcare industry.
Focusing on delivering strategic insights and solutions that drive success for clients across the globe, G&L’s dedication to quality, client satisfaction and results has been acknowledged with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2022 and the King’s Award for Enterprise in 2024.
About SmartStep Consulting:
Founded in 2010 in Hamburg, Germany, SmartStep Consulting has grown into a global authority in market access and specialized consulting services, particularly for pharmaceutical and biotech companies targeting the German market.
The company’s skilled team of approximately 60 members serves clients throughout the EU and the US.
Jonathan Walmsley
G&L Healthcare Advisors
jwalmsley@gandlhealth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn