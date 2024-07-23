Coastal Flow Marks 50 Years of Industry Leadership in Oil and Gas Measurement Services
Celebrating half a century of innovation and dedication to the energy industryHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Flow Measurement, a key solution within the Quorum Energy Suite and a leader in North American measurement services, proudly commemorates its 50th anniversary, marking a significant achievement in the energy sector.
With a distinguished client base of over 600 companies, including industry giants such as Targa and Grit Oil and Gas, Coastal Flow Measurement has firmly established itself as the premier choice for measurement services.
Coastal Flow’s steadfast commitment to customer service and innovation has set them apart in the industry. By consistently investing in new technologies and expanding its service portfolio, the company ensures that clients receive the most accurate and reliable measurement services available.
Over its 50-year history, Coastal Flow has achieved several industry firsts, including the introduction of the first small volume prover and fully automated EGM Data Management Services.
Leveraging advanced capabilities from its 2019 acquisition by Quorum Software, Coastal Flow continues to develop cutting-edge technology, solidifying its leadership in Field and FLOWCAL Services, the industry-leading solution for hydrocarbon measurement.
"Coastal Flow’s unwavering commitment to customer service has truly set them apart in the oil and gas industry,” expressed Juan Cervantes, Measurement Supervisor at Targa. “They consistently go above and beyond to understand our unique requirements and deliver tailored measurement solutions, aiding us in optimizing our operations. We value their expertise, reliability, and dedication to our success."
Established in 1974, Coastal Flow was founded as a comprehensive natural gas measurement, accounting, energy labs, and auditing company catering to the upstream sector. Significant milestones include the launch of Coastal Flow Liquid Measurement in 1989 and the introduction of the pioneering FLOWCAL software in 1994, setting new benchmarks in measurement data validation and editing.
“Our 50-year journey stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer service,” remarked Jayson Payne, President of Coastal Flow Measurement. “We take pride in having served the oil and gas industry for half a century, and we eagerly anticipate many more years of delivering exceptional services to our esteemed clients.”
“By consistently investing in innovation and expanding its service portfolio, Coastal Flow ensures that clients receive the most accurate and reliable measurement services available. Coastal Flow strengthens our leadership in the energy industry, and Quorum Software is dedicated to supporting Coastal Flow's continued growth and success in the years to come,” said Paul Langenbahn, CEO of Quorum Software.
About Quorum Software
Quorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 60 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.
About Coastal Flow Measurement
Coastal Flow Measurement, part of Quorum Software, is the industry's leading gas and liquid measurement services company. With over 50 years of experience, Coastal Flow is trusted by over 600 energy companies, including Targa. It streamlines measurement processes, field services, ensures data integrity, and maintains compliance with industry standards, offering, liquid meter proving and maintenance, gas meter testing, energy labs, and Flowcal solutions for both gas and liquid measurement needs.
