Experience Personalized Support With Intervention.com’s Qualified Interventionists
Intervention offers trusted, evidence-based addiction & mental health interventions across the U.S. and Canada, empowering families toward long-term recovery.PROVINCE TOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intervention.com is a trusted family resource with caring reach across the United States and Canada. Since interventions are without fail an emotional and challenging process for families, the trusted and seasoned team at Intervention.com focuses on evidence-based tools to help families provide the support their loved ones need.
With intervention, a loved one saying NO to help is a conversation starter.
Utilizing the evidence-based invitational intervention model, founder Brad Lamm works with families, other agencies, and Fortune 500 companies to help a suffering loved one say YES to accepting help. His annual clinical trainings present the Breakfree Intervention skills training events biannually, supporting frontline crisis care workers, therapists, counselors, social workers, and clergy in this powerful model.
The Breakfree Intervention skills training events have educated more than 1,000 students in this powerful work since 2010. Participants learn the history and methods of various crisis, addiction, and mental health intervention modalities. The work connects Brad’s talent for teaching this family-focused intervention system with a long-term recovery curriculum, Family Class.
Highly successful, the team’s work delivers thousands of helpful opportunities each year for those working to help someone they love.
The Intervention Services allow families to easily find experienced professionals in their area, with a focus on personalized care and effective intervention strategies. To find an interventionist, here’s a list of the range of locations serviced:
California
Colorado
Florida
Illinois
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
New York
Pennsylvania
Washington
Canada
Each interventionist brings a wealth of experience and passion to help ensure a successful experience. Qualifications range from therapists, counselors, peer specialists, including those training and credentialed by CARC (Certified Addiction Recovery Coach), as well as IC&RC’s PACE credential, the CIP (Certified Intervention Professional). Intervention.com’s collaborators are best in class and known for their dedicated work and results since 1997.
Because every situation is different, Intervention.com offers individualized techniques to guide a loved one struggling with addiction, mental health needs, eating disorders and complex trauma. With Alcohol Intervention services, families and friends collaborate with a qualified interventionist to help their loved ones say yes to help through education and relationship leverage.
One goal throughout this process is to focus on collaborating and supporting the identified loved one, rather than criticizing or blaming.
Intervention.com’s speciality extends beyond alcohol use and abuse to other needs, such as those suffering with meth, opioid, and prescription drug use and abuse. For many, the latest mental health crisis in someone’s life is the wake up call to help the family take action and intervene. Whatever the family’s worry, Intervention.com’s team navigates through the best possible course of action.
Whether your friend, family member, or colleague is battling a substance use or other mental health issue, Intervention.com can be the resource needed to exact positive change and hope. To learn more about Intervention.com’s extensive and powerful support options, reach out at (800) 789-1605 or visit their website.
About Intervention.com
Intervention.com is a renowned resource for individuals and groups endeavoring to help a loved one struggling with addiction or mental health challenges. With effective and celebrated approaches, Intervention.com’s collaborators deliver invaluable care and guidance for families throughout the process. By connecting families with credentialed interventionists, families are empowered to take the first step toward long-lasting recovery and healthy change.
