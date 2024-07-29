Mountain View Retreat Takes Addiction Recovery Treatment To New Heights
Mountain View Retreat in Marlborough, NH, offers addiction recovery with comprehensive healing, outdoor activities, and personalized treatment for men 18+.MARLBOROUGH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain View Retreat is breaking ground with its addiction recovery retreat surrounded by serene natural settings. Ideal for individuals seeking a transformative experience, this addiction recovery retreat offers comprehensive healing for those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction.
This retreat addiction center acknowledges how personal addiction recovery can be. Unlike traditional rehab centers, Mountain View’s addiction recovery facility provides space conducive to healing and self-discovery. Targeted at men aged 18 or older, Mountain View Retreat puts tools in place to navigate gender-specific challenges and learn life skills that help guests achieve a meaningful, sober life.
How Mountain View Retreat’s PHP Program Stands Out
At Mountain View, the Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) leverages an abstinence-based approach to recovery. Instead of relying on medication-assisted treatment (MAT), this addiction treatment program favors a non-pharmaceutical method that focuses on healthy, holistic tools to exact lifelong sobriety.
Under the guidance and care of professionals with personal recovery experience and qualifications in addiction treatment, clients can benefit from unique qualities, such as:
Peaceful environments
Outdoor activities
12-step approaches
Individual and group therapies
Mind-body connections
Comfortable housing at the Fitzwilliam Inn
Amenities that promote well-being
Out-of-network insurance, with food and housing included
Tailored Addiction Recovery Treatment for Lasting Change
Mountain View Retreat offers a unique blend of evidence-based and holistic practices. Their experienced team of professionals helps each client develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses the causes of addiction rather than just the symptoms.
The treatment goes beyond traditional rehab centers’ approaches. At Mountain View Retreat, clients can heal their mind, body, and spirit. In favor of this, there are a variety of wellness activities available, such as yoga, meditation, and nutritional counseling. Focusing on holistic care helps individuals achieve long-term recovery and build a fulfilling future.
For anyone seeking rehab centers near them in the New Hampshire area, Mountain View Retreat is a formidable haven to facilitate personal growth and wellness. When it comes to addiction retreats, Mountain View is a top recovery provider. Contact them today at 1-866-244-9202 to learn more or visit Mountain View Retreat’s website. Relaxation and healthy healing are on the horizon.
About Mountain View Retreat
Mountain View Retreat offers a unique approach to addiction recovery from its serene mountain location. The facility combines a personalized treatment program with luxury accommodation, addressing the causes of addiction while promoting overall wellness. A dedicated team of professionals provides comprehensive care in a peaceful setting, fostering optimal healing. Mountain View Retreat empowers individuals to achieve lasting recovery and work toward fulfilling lives.
Kevin Tighe
Mountain View Retreat
+1 866-244-9202
