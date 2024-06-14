Hyde School Announces New Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Classes This Fall
With A.I. at this forefront of everyones mind today, Hyde School in Bath, is now offering its students AI focused classes as part of its curriculum this fall.BATH, MAINE, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyde School is excited to announce the addition of two cutting-edge technology courses to its fall curriculum: Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce. These courses, taught by Hyde’s Chief Technology Officer Brian Bickford, reflect the growing demand for advanced technology education at the high school level.
Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future
The 25-week Artificial Intelligence course will immerse students in the evolving world of AI, covering foundational concepts, machine learning algorithms, and real-world applications. "AI is transforming industries across the globe, and it's crucial for our students to understand and contribute to this dynamic field," said Bickford. "Our course will equip them with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a technology-driven future. Additionally, we happen to have numerous AI professionals who are Hyde Alumni and willing to guest teach."
E-Commerce: The Digital Marketplace
Complementing the AI course is the E-Commerce class, which will delve into the principles of online business, digital marketing strategies, and the technological infrastructure behind successful e-commerce platforms. "E-commerce is an essential component of the modern economy," Bickford explained. "By learning about e-commerce, students will gain valuable insights into the digital marketplace and entrepreneurial opportunities."
Meeting High Demand for Technology Education
Hyde School's introduction of these courses comes in response to a significant rise in interest among students and parents for comprehensive technology education. As the digital landscape continues to expand, there is a growing recognition of the importance of equipping young people with the skills needed to navigate and excel in tech-centric careers.
"Technology education is no longer optional; it's a necessity," stated Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School. "We're committed to providing our students with opportunities to explore and master the technologies that will shape their futures."
Enrollment and Additional Information
Enrollment for the Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce courses is now open. Interested students and parents are encouraged to contact Hyde School's admissions office for more information.
Charlie Mugford
Hyde School
+1 207-443-7108
cmugford@hyde.edu