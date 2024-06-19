Trip Concierge Announces Carbon Offset and Sustainable Travel Program
COVERS ALL TRAVEL-RELATED EMISSIONS AND IMPACTS FOR ALL ITS GUESTSNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip Concierge Inc. announced today that it has implemented a next-generation carbon reduction plan to offset greenhouse gas emissions incurred by all travelers that book through its travel advisors worldwide. The program is complimentary to all guests and does not require an opt-in or payment of any additional fees.
Furthermore, the Company has implemented a sustainable travel program that sets internal guidelines to support sustainable travel. Thomas Schneider, founder and CEO of Trip Concierge said, “As someone who previously developed over 3,000 MW of wind and solar projects, it was close to my heart that we ensure our company takes a sustainable approach by allowing our guests to enjoy the world without causing further harm through the effects of mass tourism.” He added, “whether its offsetting greenhouse gas emissions from flights and car rentals, booking more trains instead of planes, reducing garbage and food waste at events, to limiting our impact at sensitive destinations like Antarctica. Trip Concierge, as one of the world’s best travel agencies, is going to be taking a leadership position in this field.”
Leanna Houle, VP Sales America said, “Because mass tourism has always been about the lowest price, we as an industry have to change the conversation with our guests. Most travelers tend to skip over the “opt-in” emission reductions offers by travel suppliers. By simply including it as part of our company mission, our travelers can rest assured that they can travel guilt-free, without the need to opt-in to a complex issue that few truly understand.”
TRIP CONCIERGE CARBON OFFSET PROGRAM
The Trip Concierge carbon offset program compensates for emissions by funding projects that generate an equivalent carbon dioxide saving elsewhere. When traveling everyday actions consume energy, from trains to planes to automobiles and hotel stays, everything consumes energy and produces carbon emissions. Carbon offsetting is used to balance out these emissions by helping to pay for emission savings in other parts of the world. Projects Trip Concierge is supporting include wind and solar power development, clean drinking water initiatives, afforestation, reforestation and grassland restoration.
TRIP CONCIERGE SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL PROGRAM
The Trip Concierge sustainable travel program encourages hotels to get certified by an organization recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. It furthermore sets guidelines to limit food waste at large functions and events, reducing CO2 emissions by opting for lower-emissions transportation, to more complex issues such as snow loss and invasion of non-native species in places like Antarctica. It furthermore aims to reduce the size of tour groups, create off-peak travel initiatives, and projects to combat mass tourism that the company believes creates a better experience for travelers, a better experience for local communities and a more positive impact on the planet overall.
About Trip Concierge
Trip Concierge is one of the world's leading luxury travel agencies, creating unique tailor made travel experiences. With offices in Las Vegas, Miami, New York, London and Dubai we have unparalleled access to the most renowned and unique properties, with a variety of exclusive benefits at over 2,000 of the finest luxury hotels around the world. Visit us at www.tripconcierge.co for more details. Trip Concierge is an Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and IATAN accredited travel agency and member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).
