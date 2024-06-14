EAC launches the first regional e-Tariff software in Africa

On 31 May 2024, the East African Community, in partnership with the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the EU-WCO HS-Africa Programme, funded by the European Union, launched its electronic Tariff software (e-Tariff Tool) in Arusha, Tanzania. The objective of the e-Tariff tool is to make tariff information available online, contributing to increasing consistency and transparency in classification and tariff determination. While e-Tariff have been implemented in several African countries, this is the first ever e-Tariff software for a regional entity in Africa, the EAC, which includes the Duty Remission scheme.

In her opening remarks, the EAC Deputy Secretary General Ms. Annette Mutaawe Seemuwemba, highlighted the importance of the tool as a key trade facilitation enabler that will be extremely beneficial to traders and private sector operators. She stressed that the benefit of the e-Tariff Tool shall have for transparency, accountability while also reducing time for clearance and processing duty remissions, as well as ensuring coherence throughout the region. She expressed her appreciation to the excellent support and partnership with the WCO and the European Union and that she sees further achievements in prospect.

Mr. Sagoh Djete, representative from the Delegation of the European Union to Tanzania and the EAC, congratulated the EAC for this important milestone and highlighted the partnership and engagement with purpose between the EAC with its Partner states, the WCO, the European Union, as well as various trade partners and private sector entities that have all worked together to successfully deliver the new EAC e-Tariff Tool. He also underlined how the software, by providing clear and easily accessible information on tariff classifications, duty rates, and preferential trade agreements, can lead to fostered trust between trading partners and encourage greater participation in international trade.

In addition to the online tariff, the software includes the digitalisation of the Duty Remission Scheme process, providing a platform for application, processing, administering and reporting on Duty Remissions. This goes a long way in ensuring transparency, efficiency and time saving for all involved stakeholders; private sector, partner states and the EAC.

As part of the continuous support to the African Customs Administrations and the Regional Economic Communities, the EU-WCO Africa Programmes on HS and Rules of Origin will further work with the EAC to integrate the Rules of Origin and Advance Rulings to the e-Tariff solution, making it a true comprehensive trade facilitation platform.

For further information, please contact wcoHSAfrica@wcoomd.org