State Secretary Štucin in Skopje on the need to tackle security risks together

SLOVENIA, June 13 - In a discussion under the North Macedonian Chairmanship on strengthening and building the security architecture in South-East Europe, State Secretary Štucin stressed the need to address security risks together, with the SEECP platform providing an appropriate framework. He reiterated Slovenia's support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of SEECP participants and underlined that "Slovenia is a staunch and proactive supporter of EU enlargement, which is a strategic investment in peace, security and prosperity in the region."

The SEECP Summit was held on the same day. The heads of state and government of the participating countries adopted the Skopje Summit Declaration and endorsed the appointment of the new Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council, Amer Kapetanović from Bosnia and Herzegovina. His appointment was supported by all 13 SEECP participants.

The Skopje Summit marked the end of the one-year chairmanship of North Macedonia, which will be taken over by Albania on 1 July.