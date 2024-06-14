ECDU Zonal Sports commences with Basseterre Zone

Basseterre, St. Kitts: The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) Basseterre Zone hosted its annual Sports Day on Wednesday, 12th June at the Gardens Sporting Complex. The event marked a significant milestone in the Child Month celebrations, following a series of activities to foster community and physical development among the youngest members of society.

The Sports Day featured various events to promote physical fitness and teamwork among the children. Traditional races, such as flat races, were complemented by more creative and entertaining activities, namely clothespin race, ball-in-a-bucket race, and colour-sort race. Each event was tailored to match the physical abilities of the different age groups, ensuring that all the children participated and enjoyed the day.

Following the Basseterre Zone Sports Day, the West Zone hosts its Sports Day on Thursday, 13th June, promising another day filled with excitement and camaraderie. The East Zone is set to celebrate its Sports Day on Tuesday, 18th June, and the much-anticipated ECDU Cricket Festival will take place on Thursday, 20th June.

Prior to the sporting event, the ECDU held zonal church services that brought together families, educators, and children in a moment of reflection and community bonding. Additionally, the opening of four sensory rooms in various Early Childhood Centres marked a significant step towards providing inclusive and supportive learning environments for children with special needs.