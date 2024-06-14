FLOW on Board as GOLD Partner

(Press release) Telecommunications giant, FLOW, is again partnering with the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) for the 2024 edition. FLOW’s continued support is evident through their contribution of EC$60,000.00 and their commitment as a GOLD tier Sponsor. This enduring partnership between FLOW and SKMF highlights their ongoing support and potential for future collaborations.”

St Kitts Music Festival Chairman, Allister Williams welcomes the continued sponsorship from FLOW and expects this relationship to positively benefit and maintain the exceptional standard of the festival. He expressed that FLOW’s innovative tools and connectivity solutions will enhance communications during this three (3) day spectacular musical extravaganza.

Ms. Lorraine Mitchell, FLOW’s Country Manager, stated, “FLOW has been an unwavering supporter of the St Kitts Music Festival since its inception and this sponsorship further demonstrates our commitment to supporting cultural and musical art forms as well as local artistes. We aim to make a positive impact on our communities.”

FLOW is part of the CWI Group of companies and is the first to connect the Caribbean people, governments, and businesses with best-in-class telecoms networks across broadband, fixed, and mobile services.

The 26th edition of the St Kitts Music Festival will be held from June 27-29 at the historic Warner Park. Tickets start from US$50 or EC$135 and are available on the Festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com where patrons can also view further updates and additional details.