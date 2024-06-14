Customer is King: Ambs Call Center Wins Prestigious ATSI Award for Outstanding Customer Service

Ambs Call Center, Inc. wins coveted ATSI Award of Excellence

JACKSON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambs Call Center is honored to accept the exclusive ATSI 2024 Diamond Plus Award of Excellence for the 14th year. This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry’s Trade Association for providers of telecommunications and call center services, including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the UK. Ambs Call Center, Inc. was presented with the award at ATSI’s 2024 conference in Detroit, MI.

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six-month period. The scoring criteria include:

 Response Time

 Courteousness of Rep

 Accuracy of Call

 Knowledge of Account

 Overall Impression of Call

“With all calls graded by a neutral third party, members receive an unbiased evaluation of service quality. Companies that earn this award are consistently focused on delivering ex-cellence in customer call handling. Many of our members have participated in this program for decades and take great pride in winning the award each year,” says ATSI President Brianna Burke.

The award started 28 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call-handling experience.

“Commitment to quality is a core value at Ambs Call Center. This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise our call center agents demonstrate in serving our clients' cus-tomers. We’re honored to receive this award on behalf of all of them.” says Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center.

About Ambs Call Center

Ambs Call Center provides HIPAA-compliant phone answering services and virtual receptionist services across the United States and Canada. Ambs Call Center operates call centers in Jackson, Michigan, and Tampa, Florida. They provide a wide range of live phone answering services to businesses. Such service offerings include virtual receptionist, appointment scheduling, receptionist service, telephone answering service, help desk, employee reporting service, customer service, and order taking. Their healthcare division focuses on medical answering service, patient satisfaction, and physician referral and class registration. Processing over 10 million contacts annually, Ambs Call Center is family-owned and has been in business since 1932.