Several Asphalt Repair Projects to Begin in Western South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Contact: Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning Thursday, June 20, 2024, crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on asphalt shoulders on portions of Interstate 90 as well as mainline chip and fog seals on S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 14 in western South Dakota. Each route will take approximately one to two weeks to complete. Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound shoulders – Project begins one mile west of exit 10 and ends one mile east of exit 14.

Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound shoulders – Project begins at the Tilford Port of Entry and ends one-half mile south of exit 44.

Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound shoulders – Project begins one and one-half mile southwest of exit 48 and ends one mile east of exit 55.

Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound shoulders – Project begins at exit 61 extending east for one mile.

S.D. Highway 34 – Project begins at the intersection of Regency Street and Highway 34 in Sturgis and ends at the junction of S.D. Highway 79 and Highway 34.

Interstate 90 eastbound shoulders – Project begins at exit 110 and ends one mile east of exit 131.

Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound – Project will conduct chip seals on the exit 112 eastbound on-ramp and the exit 112 westbound off-ramp.

S.D. Highway 14 – Project begins four miles west of Quinn and ends at Cottonwood.

During each non-Interstate project, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Traffic on I-90 will be reduced to one lane with a speed reduction of 45 mph in place through the work zone where workers are present during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic driving on a freshly chipped surface is advised to travel 45 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied seven days after the chip seal on each project.

The prime contractor on this $2.7 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN. The projects anticipated completion date is Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-