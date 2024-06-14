Celebrity names including Deborah Meaden and Rob Rinder support World Refill Day campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD Refill Day, an initiative from leading environmental charity City to Sea, has been celebrated by famous faces from around the world including Rob Rinder, Deborah Meaden and Married at First Sight’s Jenna Robinson.
Partnering with social impact brand Ocean Bottle, City to Sea’s World Refill Day campaign looks to accelerate the transition away from single-use plastic towards refill and reuse systems, with specially designed reusable bottle being sent to famous faces around the world.
Other famous faces who have supported the occasion with images of their bottle include Cat Capon (adventurer), David Shukman (former science editor of BBC News), Jonathon Porritt (environmentalist), Nicole Stott (veteran NASA astronaut), Jeremy Raguain (advisor on climate change for the Seychelles Permeant Mission to the United Nations) and Dee Caffari MBE (British sailor) – who have come together to show their support for refill and reuse.
Ocean Bottle works internationally to support plastic waste collectors in coastal regions, helping pay for resources such as healthcare, education, and financial security.
As a result, over 14 million kilograms of plastic, equivalent to 1 billion plastic bottles, have been stopped from reaching the ocean to date.
However, globally more than 400 million tonnes of plastic continue to be produced every year; half of this is single-use and less than 10 percent is recycled[1], showing the stark need for action.
Building on last year's success which saw a reach to over 40 million people through the World Refill Day hashtag this year, campaigners are demanding international policy change and urging governments to implement legally binding reuse and refill targets.
This includes 30 percent of all packaging to be reusable by 2030 and 5 percent by 2026, locking the production and sale of packaging into the targets.
Plastic not only pollutes our planet, exacerbating the climate crisis and creating negative impacts on communities around the world, but recent studies have shown plastic is now present in our bodies.
According to research by City to Sea, three out of four people want more reuse and refill options, yet without legislative change, businesses are struggling to scale these initiatives.
Jane Martin, CEO of City to Sea said “It’s fantastic to see so many individuals come together and spread the message of refill. Together, by asking our governments to eliminate single-use plastics and prioritise reuse and refill initiatives, as well as taking steps ourselves, we can help stop the tide of plastic pollution that is having such a negative effect on our planet and our health.
‘We currently live in a world where it’s all too easy to keep buying plastic. The throwaway culture that exists must be brought to an end. Our World Refill Day campaign pushes for legislative change as the time to act is now; we urgently need to shift from this disposable, single-use mindset to a circular future that has reuse and refill at its heart”.
Will Pearson CEO and Co-Founder of Ocean Bottle said “We are excited to support and amplify City to Sea's message on reusable packaging, helping to spread awareness to leaders globally. It's time for change. So far, it's been inspiring to see influential individuals joining City to Sea on this journey toward adopting reusable, refillable systems that prioritise the environment!"
TV personality Deborah Meaden adds: "Plastic bottles are bad news…for people and planet which is why it is so fantastic to see so many voices from across the world coming together to share the refill and reuse message. With small changes in how we consume we can make single-use plastic a thing of the past so a day dedicated to looking forward to a cleaner, safer future could not be more appropriate."
British criminal barrister and television personality Rob Rinder agrees: “All over the world, we’re putting plastic pollution on trial. As one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time, a robust legislative framework is central to creating effective action. The hope is that politicians, from every party, promise to create legally binding reuse and refill targets, as well as a comprehensive ban on unnecessary single-use plastic packaging. It’s time to serve plastic its sentence.”
Jenna Robinson from TV’s Married at First Sight comments, “My refill bottle goes everywhere with me even overseas, not only can one person save hundreds of single use bottles and to go cups ending up in land fill, but it will save you money too!”
