Stalwart Holdings Announces Strong Performance in May 2024, up by 9.22% YTD
Company has issued an investment product listed at the Vienna Stock Exchange. The product is now open for investment by any investor in the UK.
Stalwart Holdings UK LLP (VSE:GB00BQ683V10)
Our mission is to enable any investor to have access to a low risk, high performance investment strategy, without getting their returns destroyed by high fees.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stalwart Holdings, a leading investment fintech with bonds listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange under the ISIN GB00BQ683V10, has announced a strong performance for the month of May 2024, up by 2.63%, while the year-to-date (YTD) return of the company's investment product is 9.22% up until the end of May 2024. This respectable return has outperformed hedge fund benchmarks, as measured by the Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index, which was up by 1.37% in May and up by 5.52% year-to-date.
— Fabio Dias
"We are thrilled to see such positive results for our investment product and overall performance in May," said Stalwart Holdings CEO, Fabio Dias. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide our clients with a strong and diverse investment portfolio, and we are pleased to see it paying off."
The company's mission is to enable any investor, including retail, to participate in high-performance liquid hedge fund strategies with a reduced cost and no performance fees, resulting in returns that are above the industry average. This is achieved through full automation of most processes, including decision making, portfolio management, risk management and middle office functions.
The company's flagship product is its Performance Linked Bonds, which pay the holders based on the performance of the portfolio internally managed by the company it its regulated capacity. The product is now available for investment by any investor in the UK, Brazil and Switzerland, with plans to expand to more countries in the near future.
The product, which as been featured at leading investment and business news outlets such as Opalesque, Benzinga and Entrepreneur, is backed by a portfolio of UK and US stocks selected by a robo-advisory platform developed by Stalwart Holdings. The market risk of this portfolio is hedged using behavioural hedges and economic-parity risk hedges in the currency markets. This has ensured that the investment risk of this fund, measured by the annualised volatility, stayed at nearly half of the investment risk of the S&P500 and other global equity indices, while providing returns of comparable magnitude.
Stalwart Holdings' investment product has not only outperformed hedge fund benchmarks, but it has also received positive feedback from investors. The company's commitment to providing transparent and ethical investment options has been well-received by individuals looking to grow their wealth.
Stalwart Holdings' performance since inception is a testament to their dedication to providing high performing investment opportunities for their clients. With their investment product now available for individuals in multiple countries, the company is poised for continued success in the future.
The content of this website is not an invitation to invest in any product and Stalwart Holdings reminds any reader that, as with any capital at risk investment, the prices at which their listed products have been bought or sold in the past, or returns on such investments, cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.
Stalwart Holdings is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is registered as a Small Alternative Investment Fund Manager under registration number 931562. For more information on Stalwart Holdings and their investment offering, please visit their website or contact their investor relations team.
Address: CEME Campus, Marsh Way, London RM13 8EU, UK
Fabio Dias
Stalwart Holdings UK LLP
+44 7910 393327
Technical information about Stalwart Holdings