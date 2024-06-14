Advanced SPS Course follow-up session concludes in Geneva

The session featured presentations of participants' action plan objectives, achievements and lessons learned from implementation. The programme also included group discussions led by WTO SPS experts and coaches on mitigating implementation challenges, as well as the role of the WTO SPS Committee, specific trade concerns and SPS disputes. This enabled participants to reflect on strategies to maintain and build on positive results and strengthen their understanding of the SPS Agreement and related transparency tools.

Among the initial results showcased during the session, Paz Benavidez, a participant from the Philippines, who worked on good regulatory practices in the SPS area, reported on issuing new guidelines for regulatory impact assessments and establishing a Regulatory Clearinghouse System. This move, she said, is expected to significantly improve the coherence and transparency of SPS measures in the Philippines.

Coming out of the session, Anielka Morales Miranda, from Nicaragua, highlighted the practical benefits of this stocktaking exercise, which helped her secure support and resources for her action plan. She said: “I will now complete my action plan by adding a transparency workshop, using the network we have created and sharing experiences with other regions to increase stakeholder commitment and engagement.”

Abiola Tijani from Nigeria pointed to the significance of the action plan work in addressing transparency issues related to SPS draft regulations on food safety. “The next step for me is to ensure the sustainability of the lessons learned, build on the enormous knowledge gained from the training, and network with the various SPS experts and colleagues who participated in the programme,” he said.

Abdulhamid Al-Riyami, from Oman, said: “Participating in this session was a great opportunity from which I have gained further insights, including the tools and skills needed to implement a feasible action plan that can address our current challenges in implementing the SPS Agreement provisions.”