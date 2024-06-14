Digital Commodity House Has Become Part of Promax Digital

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a momentous stride forward Digital Commodity House, FZCO., has been welcomed in to become part of the family of Promax United, LLC companies. Digital Commodity House, FZCO., has reached an agreement to formally join and become “Promax Digital, LLC,” the digital arm of Promax United Group of Companies.



Promax Digital, LLC, the creator of the Earth exchange, a revolutionary innovation to help scale the voluntary carbon markets delivered through cutting edge Web3 Technology, and Digital Commodity House, FZCO., one of the earliest innovators in tokenizing Real World Assets {RWA} and revenue streams from raw commodity producers, join together to set up a powerhouse of creation and innovation.

On the heels of Promax Digital’s recent launch of the Earth Exchange and their introduction of their EEX-NFT staking program for earning carbon rewards exchangeable for the LCD ("Lowest Carbon Denominator") Token, highlights their steadfast commitment to leading sustainable solutions in the environmental sector while incorporating the razors edge innovation utilizing Web3 technology.

Teaming up with Digital Commodity House, FZCO., has not been without its initial challenges considering our extended due diligence process, which we conducted before we at Promax United decide to partner with anyone. The recent U.S. federal court decision to dismiss the D.E.B.T. Box case was a good development, and while we never lost faith in the pending partnership, we were cautioned to make sure everything was 100% in order before officially formulizing this partnership and going forward.

“These last several months working alongside their executive team members has shown us, at Promax, their commitment to their DEBT Box community and their desire to protect, grow and continue to bring value to their digital platform,” said H.E. Vivek Varma, Co-CEO Promax United Group.

The recent dismissal of the SEC v. DLI case along with the DLI defendants and relief defendants was a welcomed event that all involved have anticipated for some time. From the beginning Promax has stood behind the executives of DCH and the digital platform known as D.E.B.T. Box.

Our experience of tokenizing real-world assets and raw commodity production revenue streams since 2021, combined with the deep access and influence of the Promax family of companies, will accelerate our newly formed partnership “Promax Digital” to extreme new highs.

“We are thrilled to be joining Promax and their family of companies, on the heels of SEC case dismissal this development is most welcomed. The last nine months have been incredibly challenging, but through strength and perseverance we have come through the storm and are ready to re-emerge bigger and better than ever before," said Mr. Schad Brannon, Promax Digital CEO

"Promax Digital is our latest company in the arsenal of Promax United family of companies, crafted to address the global digital transition of the global economy through coordinated and unified initiatives," declared H.E. Louai Mohamed Ali, Group President of Promax United and Preferred Partners.

"The partnership underscores our joint dedication to merging virtual asset ownership with traditional investment opportunities," emphasized H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hussein Al Ahdaly, Group CEO of Promax United, the parent company of Promax Digital, the creative force behind the Earth Exchange platform.

Promax Digital’s platform offerings are providing people and institutions the chance to start their digital wealth transformation; to build the future of their portfolios and virtual asset holdings through a diversified and global digital platform. The digital markets move at incredible speed, and individuals are increasingly trading-in traditional banking for a more flexible, efficient, and convenient method of managing their finances and assets.

Becoming more self-sovereign - meaning individuals control their own privacy, personal information, financial decisions and control of their assets - are the top priorities of newer generations and the growing frustration among global citizens that are fed up with their governing bodies and national banking systems limiting their decision-making processes by taking a “they-know-best” approach and limiting consumers' rights.

Fully controlling your privileged information, finances and choosing the way you operate versus outsourcing these functions entirely to a traditional bank are proving to be an increasingly modern and relevant approach.

Promax Digital’s thoughtfully orchestrated platform and systems sits at the heart of your personal financial digital transformation. Comprised of the creation digital assets, access to digital trading platforms, frictionless payment settlements, additional protocols and other preferred channel partners and service providers to many-upon-many interactions across a variety of financial and digital asset backends, the Promax Digital’s platform and user-friendly customer interface provides flexibility many consumers have sought for years.

PROMAX United LLC, the parent company of Promax Digital, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is a dynamic conglomerate with a global presence under the leadership of His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and its visionary leader His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali, the President of Promax United and Preferred Partners. Promax Group is a pioneer in business innovation, it delivers indispensable tools for success across diverse sectors such as banking & finance and capital management, Business Services, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Sustainability and Environmental Services, Digital and Technology, Security, Real Estate, Media, and Humanitarian & Community Services sectors.

PROMAX United stands as a testament to dynamic business innovation, driving success across a myriad of industries globally. Its commitment to pioneering solutions reflects its dedication to shaping a prosperous, sustainable future & environmental awareness. Furthermore, Promax United & Preferred Partners are pioneered in boosting countries' economies & sketching a successful story along with partners in creating funds.

Digital Commodity House, FZCO., is a revolutionary digital platform focused on democratizing wealth through NFTs’ receiving project token reward distributions of the D.E.B.T. Box supported projects that are connected to the platform the tokenization of real-world assets along with revenue stream from raw commodity producers. The DCH digital platform ecosystem stands out for its, connecting tangible commodity production projects and services with innovative token economics, which sets the stage for a dynamic and sustainable NFT digital platform. With a collection of eleven (11) digital token projects, the DCH digital platform has created a space where the digital asset world joins with a variety of industries: crude oil, natural gas, aluminium, gold, exploration technology, agriculture, real estate, beverage distribution, water, data mining centres just to name a few.

The platform enables users to engage in the digital assets space and real-world assets (RWA) industry through NFTs’ receiving project token reward distributions of the digital platform supported projects that are connected to the DCH ecosystem. The digital platform stands out for its, connecting tangible commodity production projects and services with innovative token economics, which sets the stage for a dynamic NFT digital platform.

