Open Global Retreat 2024: Charting Forward
NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 7th to June 9th, Open Global Retreat 2024 turned New York City into a dynamic hub of networking, learning, and entertainment. This event brought together top industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.
The retreat began with a thought-provoking session by journalist Mehdi Hasan. The next day, Abu Bakar, President of OPEN Global, opened the conference with a visionary address, appreciating the host committee’s efforts in organizing the event and highlighting the organization's progress and plans for Open Global, especially around women's programs and youth involvement.
Addressing the attendees, Abu Bakar stated, “We have a shared commitment at OPEN. The potential of OPEN is tremendous, and we are just getting started. Presently, we stand with 16 chapters and are growing. We’ll expand to more regions globally, potentially reaching 50 chapters over the next five years.” He concluded his speech with a quote from Peter Drucker, "The best way to predict the future is to create one.”
The event was further honored by the presence of His Excellency Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, who delivered an inspiring opening speech that resonated with the audience. Ambassador Masood stated, “This year’s Open Global Retreat was among the most inspiring, uplifting, and productive conferences. The lineup of speakers and sessions were truly impressive, and I enjoyed it very much.”
The retreat featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including, but not limited to:
Sabir Sami – Global CEO, KFC
Jabran Niaz – CEO, Utopia Deals
Dr. Naveed Sherwani – Chairman, President and CEO, RapidSilicon
Minjia Wu – Partner, Orbit Startups
Shakir Moin – President Marketing, Coca-Cola North America
Dilawar Syed – Deputy Administrator, SBA
Tariq Farid – Founder and CEO, Edible Arrangements
Somia Farid – President, Edible Brands
Najeeb Ghauri – Founder and CEO, NETSOL Technologies Inc.
Akif Tarique – Global Head of Insurance Practice, Visionet Systems Inc.
Tahir Javed – CEO and President, Riceland Healthcare
Hassan Ahmed – CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman, Sway AI
Farrukh Usman – Founder and CEO, Byonyks Medical Devices Inc.
Umber Ahmad – Founder and CEO, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Each speaker brought unique perspectives and expertise, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration.
Another major highlight was the OPEN Tank Pitch Competition, showcasing innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit. The evening Award Ceremony and Family Dinner celebrated distinguished members, capped off with a mesmerizing performance by Qawwals Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad.
Global Retreat 2024 was a resounding success, marked by enriching discussions, inspirational speeches, and unforgettable entertainment. It strengthened community bonds and created new opportunities for collaboration and growth.
About OPEN Global
OPEN Global is the world's premier network of entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to fostering innovation and connection within the Friends of Pakistan community. Governed by an independent Board of Directors and a democratically elected President, this nonprofit organization drives global initiatives and coordinates among its chapters.
For More Information:
https://www.openglobal.org
Shanzeh Shunaid
The retreat began with a thought-provoking session by journalist Mehdi Hasan. The next day, Abu Bakar, President of OPEN Global, opened the conference with a visionary address, appreciating the host committee’s efforts in organizing the event and highlighting the organization's progress and plans for Open Global, especially around women's programs and youth involvement.
Addressing the attendees, Abu Bakar stated, “We have a shared commitment at OPEN. The potential of OPEN is tremendous, and we are just getting started. Presently, we stand with 16 chapters and are growing. We’ll expand to more regions globally, potentially reaching 50 chapters over the next five years.” He concluded his speech with a quote from Peter Drucker, "The best way to predict the future is to create one.”
The event was further honored by the presence of His Excellency Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, who delivered an inspiring opening speech that resonated with the audience. Ambassador Masood stated, “This year’s Open Global Retreat was among the most inspiring, uplifting, and productive conferences. The lineup of speakers and sessions were truly impressive, and I enjoyed it very much.”
The retreat featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including, but not limited to:
Sabir Sami – Global CEO, KFC
Jabran Niaz – CEO, Utopia Deals
Dr. Naveed Sherwani – Chairman, President and CEO, RapidSilicon
Minjia Wu – Partner, Orbit Startups
Shakir Moin – President Marketing, Coca-Cola North America
Dilawar Syed – Deputy Administrator, SBA
Tariq Farid – Founder and CEO, Edible Arrangements
Somia Farid – President, Edible Brands
Najeeb Ghauri – Founder and CEO, NETSOL Technologies Inc.
Akif Tarique – Global Head of Insurance Practice, Visionet Systems Inc.
Tahir Javed – CEO and President, Riceland Healthcare
Hassan Ahmed – CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman, Sway AI
Farrukh Usman – Founder and CEO, Byonyks Medical Devices Inc.
Umber Ahmad – Founder and CEO, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Each speaker brought unique perspectives and expertise, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration.
Another major highlight was the OPEN Tank Pitch Competition, showcasing innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit. The evening Award Ceremony and Family Dinner celebrated distinguished members, capped off with a mesmerizing performance by Qawwals Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad.
Global Retreat 2024 was a resounding success, marked by enriching discussions, inspirational speeches, and unforgettable entertainment. It strengthened community bonds and created new opportunities for collaboration and growth.
About OPEN Global
OPEN Global is the world's premier network of entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to fostering innovation and connection within the Friends of Pakistan community. Governed by an independent Board of Directors and a democratically elected President, this nonprofit organization drives global initiatives and coordinates among its chapters.
For More Information:
https://www.openglobal.org
Shanzeh Shunaid
OPEN Global
shanzehshunaid@gmail.com