Ymmunobio and EVIIVE announce collaboration to develop advanced liquid biopsy for detecting NPTXR in cancer patients
Ymmunobio and EVIIVE collaborate to develop an innovative liquid biopsy using extracellular vesicles, enhancing precision in disease detection and monitoring.RIEHEN, SWITZERLAND, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ymmunobio and EVIIVE are pleased to announce their strategic collaboration to develop an innovative liquid biopsy technology utilizing extracellular vesicles (EVs). This partnership marks a significant advancement in the field of precision medicine, aiming to enhance the accuracy and efficacy of disease detection and patient monitoring.
The newly developed liquid biopsy will utilize the unique properties of EVs to provide a non-invasive and highly precise diagnostic tool. Ymmunobio plans to leverage this cutting-edge technology to test patients for NPTXR. This will help determine their eligibility for treatment with their YB-800 platform drugs, ensuring more personalized and effective treatment strategies.
Dr. Peter Schiemann, Ymmunobio CEO and Chair of the Board says: “This collaboration with EVIIVE underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes through advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. We are proud to having found a great partner with such an innovative diagnostic solution. Together, Ymmunobio and EVIIVE are pioneering advances in diagnostics and oncology, working towards a future where healthcare is more personalized, precise, and effective for all patients.”
Dr. Kevin Yim, EVIIVE Co-founder and CEO says: "We are excited to collaborate with Ymmunobio to co-develop a companion diagnostic assay that leverages our unique single EV biomarker discovery approach. Our technology focuses on intercepting the crosstalk between immune cells and tumor cells which aligns perfectly with YB-800’s unique therapeutic approach. Together, we can bring the next-generation diagnostic assay to cancer patients for more precise and reliable treatment guidance.”
About Ymmunobio:
Ymmunobio is at the forefront of oncology research, focusing on a novel target receptor for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. The fully humanized antibody (YB-800) selectively binds to tumor cells without affecting healthy tissue, representing a first-in-class ADC target. Currently, in pre-clinical development, Ymmunobio’s research is dedicated to advancing three treatment options for GI cancers, with their innovative platform:1. YB-800ADC carrying up to 8 payloads with a linker of the 3rd generation, 2. YB-800R1 (therapeutic) and YB-800 R2 (diagnostic) antibodies carrying radioactive isotopes and 3. YB-800BS, a bi-specific one with an aCD3 T-Cell engager.
About EVIIVE:
EVIIVE is a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in extracellular vesicle (EV) technology for precision diagnostics. EVIIVE’s single EV approach enables the isolation and analysis of individual EVs, providing unparalleled insights into disease biomarkers. By leveraging our proprietary technology, EVIIVE enhances immune pathogen crosstalk surveillance and supports the development of precision medicine and immunotherapy companion diagnostics. Our vision is to transform the landscape of non-invasive diagnostics, improving early detection, response prediction, and monitoring of various diseases, including cancer. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration drives us to develop solutions that enhance patient care and outcomes worldwide.
