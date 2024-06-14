New water supply system inaugurated in Ungheni district of Moldova with EU and UNDP support

More than 640 households and 20 entrepreneurs in the village of Buzduganii de Jos in the commune of Valea Mare, in the Ungheni district of Moldova, now have access to drinking water, thanks to a water system built with the support of the European Union and UNDP.

Previously, residents took water from wells, which did not always meet sanitary standards.

An artesian well that extracts water from groundwater, a water tower that provides the necessary pressure in the network, and a water supply network of about eight kilometres were designed and constructed with the support of the EU-funded programme ‘EU4Moldova: Focal regions’.

The construction works worth more than €200,000 were implemented by UNDP and UNICEF, with the contribution of the municipality of Valea Mare.

The system was designed to minimise losses and prevent groundwater pollution.

“The lack of a centralised water supply system in the village of Buzduganii de Jos has been a major problem for the inhabitants of the commune and for existing and potential entrepreneurs,” said Alexei Antoci, mayor of Valea Mare. “The new infrastructure will help to ensure conditions for a decent living and create jobs in the village and increase the income of economic agents, which will generate additional revenues for the local budget.”

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal regions’ programme (2019-2024), with a total budget of €23 million, supports smart, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in the Cahul and Ungheni regions to bring a better quality of life to citizens.

