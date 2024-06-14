Submit Release
Third Edition of Moldova Youth Forum to be held in Balti – register now!

The Moldova Youth Forum returns with its third edition! This year, the event will gather over 300 young people from across the Republic of Moldova on 29-30 June in the city of Bălți. 

The Forum aims to provide young people with a platform to discover innovative strategies for participating in community programmes and policy development. Additionally, it will foster dialogue between youth and policymakers to bolster democratic processes.

Throughout the two-day event, participants will interact with experts from various national and international fields, and take part in panels and workshops covering topics such as sustainable development, inclusion and diversity, regional security, mental health, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation.

The event targets young people aged 18 to 30 years old. Meals and accommodation will be provided for participants.

The deadline for applications is 16 June.

The Moldova Youth Forum 2024 is organised by the International Republican Institute and supported by the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Additional support comes from partners including USAID, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, NATO Liaison Office, the Government of the Republic of Moldova, the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Moldova, the Hanns Seidel Foundation, and others.

