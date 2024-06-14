Anzu and dentsu announce new strategic global partnership to ‘level up’ intrinsic in-game advertising
The new partnership will offer dentsu clients a more enhanced & wholistic approach to intrinsic in-game advertising while further pushing gaming as an ad mediumTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anzu, one of the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platforms, and dentsu, an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations, have announced a global partnership to bring advanced gaming strategies to dentsu clients and push further the in-game advertising space by enhancing the creative quality, targeting, measurement, and commerce aspects of in-game ads.
With a global weekly average gaming time of eight hours 27 minutes (up 14% over 2020) and a diverse global audience of over 3.3bn players, gaming has become a sought-after platform for advertisers. Dentsu was one of the first big agency groups to address this demand, launching the dentsu gaming integrated solution in 2021 that empowers brands to advertise in the gaming space by creating, amplifying, and adding momentum to culture. This is achieved by highlighting cross-channel attention through the Attention Economy that is driven by authentic creativity.
Anzu, which helps connect brands and gaming audiences inside of the world’s top video game titles through its award-winning intrinsic in-game advertising solution, has been pioneering the space and bringing measurement standards in-game. Already partnering with clients to run successful campaigns for the world’s leading CPG, tech, automotive, and energy brands, dentsu and Anzu hope that this partnership will accelerate growth for clients in 2024 and beyond.
Through this partnership, Anzu and dentsu will offer dentsu clients an enhanced approach to intrinsic in-game by building advanced data integrations, creating highly customized gaming audiences, and offering better targeting and decision-making during the campaign planning and execution stages. This will help brands design and execute contextually relevant campaigns tailored to their target audience's specific interests and behaviors to enable more effective and engaging marketing efforts.
Anzu Co-Founder and CEO Itamar Benedy said, “We’re excited about this new partnership, which will benefit dentsu clients and the industry at large. For years, we have worked on a holistic approach to advertising in gaming, developing a cross-platform offering and securing strategic partnerships, working with AdTech vendors and industry bodies to build out new tools and standards, connecting world-leading brands and game publishers, and laying the foundations to build an ecosystem that will benefit all involved. Together with dentsu as a partner who shares our vision, we’re committed to moving this space forward.”
“With a focus on enhancing the quality of creative, integrating data & measurement, and scaling commerce in games, we are excited to offer this new strategic approach to our clients,” said Brent Koning, Global Executive Vice President of dentsu gaming.
He continued: “The reality is that in-game solutions need to benefit the advertiser, publisher, and most importantly, the player. Together, we will work with Anzu to set standards for advertising in gaming that are authentic and respectful to the players and the gaming community while improving the ease to market and onboarding for our current and future clients,” says Koning.
About Anzu:
Anzu is the most advanced intrinsic in-game ad solution for mobile, PC, console, and the metaverse. Anzu’s in-game ads put players first and help advertisers reach audiences programmatically in a non-disruptive and highly engaging way. A patented 3D ad tracking engine, the first to bring viewability measurement in-game with Oracle Moat and IAS, and partnerships with trusted AdTech vendors make Anzu the preferred in-game advertising partner. Learn more.
About dentsu:
Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 145 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.
Dentsu, innovating to impact.
