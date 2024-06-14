New EMSCUPLT “Beach Body Ready” Service to be launched in Hampton Roads and Williamsburg From D and S Wellness

EMSCULPT from D and S Wellness EMSCULPT from D and S Wellness

Being so called “Beach Body Ready” used to be the domain of endless “Gym Bunnies” or “Power Lifting obsessives” but not any longer.” — Diana De Paz-Ceus

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new “Beach Body Ready” Service using EMSCULPT is being launched in Hampton Roads and Williamsburg on 15th June 2024 by D and S Wellness.

Being so called “Beach Body Ready” used to be the domain of endless “Gym Bunnies” or “Power Lifting obsessives” but not any longer. With a little bit of effort and now a little bit of assistance from the right partners, this sort of idealised perfection is now within the reach of everyone. This is now made easier by using a new Technological Service called "EMSCULPT"

What is EMSCUPLT?

EMSCULPT is a nonsurgical treatment that normally lasts 30 minutes. There is absolutely no downtime. While lying down, EMSCULPT paddles are placed on the targeted muscle region, causing electromagnetic pulses to elicit muscular contractions. Contractions strengthen and tighten muscles, and increased muscle activity burns fat.

• The first FDA-approved treatment to build muscle and burn fat

• One treatment is equivalent to 20,000 crunches

• EMSCULPT targets abdominals, buttocks, arms and legs

• 4 sessions over 2 weeks typically needed for optimal results

• Treatments only take 30 minutes!

“We are all ultimately what we eat” Diana goes in to say “it’s just that we help our clients eat the good stuff and get the benefit out of that and that thankfully is why a growing number are coming back to us time after time. They realise that we make their health our priority, every single client means the world to us and we pride ourselves on delivering the same high level of service to one and all”

Based in Williamsburg, Virginia, D and S Wellness, found at https://dandswellnessemsculpt.gr-site.com/ has been in the business of providing Health and Wellness Services to the residents of Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg for some years now. They can be reached at the above web address and ask to speak to Manager and Founder, Diana De Paz-Ceus.