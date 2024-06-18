Activate Interactive's Digital Excellence in Government Projects Recognised at GovMedia Conference & Awards 2024
Activate Interactive secured two awards at the GovMedia Conference & Awards 2024, which spotlights outstanding government projects and initiatives in Asia.SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activate Interactive Pte Ltd (“Activate”), a leading Singapore-based technology consultancy, has secured two significant awards at the GovMedia Conference & Awards 2024 on 13 June 2024. This event spotlights outstanding government projects and initiatives in Asia that contribute to the well-being of the people in the region.
Activate was recognised for its innovative Self-Help and Rehabilitation E-application (SHARE) and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Mobile application, which have significantly enhanced the user experience for their respective audiences.
Empowering Inmates with SHARE
The SHARE project, initiated by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), was awarded the Singapore Digital Initiative of the Year - Correctional Services category.
SHARE is a mobile application designed to allow supervisees (offenders serving the tail-end of their sentences in the community) to take greater ownership of their rehabilitation by giving them access to electronic rehabilitation resources, a centralised job database and rehabilitation process tracking, amongst other features.
Through the app, supervisees can set clear and achievable goals for reintegration, such as employment, relationship-building, and continuous education. Supervisees can also record notes after their engagement sessions, make requests such as an extension of curfew hours, as well as update and submit documents to fulfill their supervision requirements.
SHARE gives supervisees information on prosocial networks that can support their journey towards positive change. With a wide range of resources, they can also acquire new skills and knowledge that could potentially increase their employability and personal growth. They can access the resources based on their interests, or recommendations from supervisors. They can also get first-hand information on available jobs in various industries/markets through SHARE.
SHARE has streamlined manual processes associated with supervisee communication and facilitates information sharing through the platform. SHARE's integration with external resource systems relieves SPS staff from manual resource management tasks so that they can better focus on core tasks like supervision and counselling. SHARE also facilitates timely request reminders, submissions, promoting organisational efficiency and reducing reliance on physical documentation delivery.
Enhancing Accessibility with CPF Mobile
The CPF Mobile app, which won the Singapore Outreach Project of the Year—Pension category, provides members with easy access to their CPF information and services. The app's enhancements, driven by extensive user research and feedback, aim to improve user experience, accessibility, and security.
Key improvements include privacy mode to ensure the confidentiality of sensitive information, allowing secure transactions on the go and push notifications to facilitate timely communication with users, providing updates on their personal CPF matters, and useful information. The redesigned user interface, governed by Universal Design Principles, features a carded layout for easy information digestion. The addition of a filter function in the Transaction History allows users to focus on the most relevant transactions, enhancing usability.
Joel Chin, CEO of Activate Interactive, said, “We are deeply honoured to be recognised at the GovMedia Conference & Awards 2024. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and our pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the government agencies for their support and collaboration, which have been instrumental in these successes. The opportunity to be involved in these projects has allowed us to hone our skills and deliver innovative solutions that meet users' evolving needs.
This recognition further motivates us to continue our journey as a trusted partner for government agencies striving to enhance their digital services for a better tomorrow.”
About Activate Interactive Pte Ltd
Founded in 1997, Activate Interactive Pte Ltd is a leading technology consultant in Singapore that fuses strategy consulting, creativity, and engineering to drive digital innovations.
We offer quality, cost-effective and impactful end-to-end application development, including mobile and web applications, cloud technology, UI/UX design and more.
We integrate digital technology into all business areas, helping clients remove technology roadblocks and increase their efficiency to better serve and deliver value to their communities, regardless of their business size and type. We aspire to help people live better and healthier with technology by providing holistic solutions to improve population health.
For further information, please contact:
Tan Lay Eng, Communications Manager
Activate Interactive Pte Ltd
layeng.tan@activate.sg
+65 9877 0406
Hasyimah Begum AJ, Communications Executive
Activate Interactive Pte Ltd
hasyimah.aj@activate.sg
+65 8780 3620
