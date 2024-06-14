Camp Lejeune Settlement Update 2024 Cash Advance & Payouts up to $550K
Victims Seeking to File a Camp Lejeune Lawsuit in All 50 States, Get Paid Fast!UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raeford, North Carolina BREAKING NEWS ON CAMP LEJEUNE SETTLEMENT:
An expedited elective settlement program has been introduced by the U.S. government, offering payouts of up to $550,000 to eligible claimants. This program aims to provide compensation significantly sooner than the traditional settlement payments, which are not expected until after the settlement claim deadline of August 10th, 2024.
Under the PACT Act, U.S. military veterans who have suffered from cancer or serious illnesses due to exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune are now eligible for compensation. This legislation provides new avenues for affected individuals to receive the financial support they are entitled to.
Support Available:
• Free Case Review: Get a no-cost evaluation of your case.
• Cash Advances on Settlements: Eligible claimants can receive a cash advance on their settlement. More information on cash advances is available: https://zumazip.com/camp-lejeune-update
• Addressing Delays: For those experiencing delays with their current legal representation, there are options available to expedite the payout process.
• Widespread Impact: Over a million Marines, Sailors, civilian workers, and their families were exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987. Individuals stationed at the base for more than 30 days during this period may qualify for financial compensation under the PACT Act.
• Eligibility and Compensation: Even individuals previously denied disability benefits may now qualify for compensation or pension benefits. The PACT Act provides opportunities for back pay, settlement monies, and future compensation or pension payments.
• Settlement Program Details: Eligible claimants can receive up to $550,000 through the elective option program before the August 24 settlement deadline. The settlement process involves three entities: the Torts Branch, the DOJ, and the Navy.
Current Settlement Status: As of today, thirty-one settlement offers have been accepted by plaintiffs, including:
• Bladder Cancer: Eleven cases (5 offers of $150,000, 5 offers of $300,000, 1 offer of $450,000)
• Kidney Disease - End Stage Renal Disease: Five cases
• Kidney Cancer: Seven cases
• Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Four cases
• Multiple Myeloma: One case ($250,000)
• Parkinson’s Disease: Two cases ($100,000 to $400,000)
•Leukemia: One case ($300,000)
Action Required: To get started on the fast-tracked settlement process, complete the form on the ZumaZip website. This information should be shared widely to assist as many veterans as possible before the deadline.
Take Action Now!
Complete the form on our website to get started on your fast-tracked settlement. Share this information to help as many veterans as possible before the deadline of August 10th, 2024.
YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/DeOCDfDa5TI
For further information and to see if you qualify, contact us today!
Contact Information:
ZumaZip
Telephone: 1-877-355-1144
Website:➡ https://zumazip.com/camp-lejeune-update
Facebook Group: ➡ https://www.facebook.com/groups/8607263609290168
Publisher Notice: This press release serves to inform veterans and their families of their rights and opportunities under the PACT Act, offering a clear path to receiving deserved compensation swiftly. ZumaZip operates as self-help service for legal assistance for the public interest. ZumaZip does not conduct commerce as an attorney or law firm, and should not be construed as a replacement for legal representation. Our platform solely provides legal information and serves as a self-help tool and referral service for persons seeking advice from a legal professional under law. We make no assurances regarding the outcomes of cases and bear no responsibility for such outcomes, or payment amounts from such legal actions.
For further information and to check eligibility, contact ZumaZip.com today.
Media Relations
ZumaZip
email us here
Media Relations
ZumaZip
email us here