AI Artist Ikehermon2010 Teams Up With Numbers Protocol To Secure the Provenance Of Creations Using Blockchain Technology
AI artist Ikehermon2010 partners with Numbers Protocol to ensure his digital artwork's provenance and security via blockchain technology.
The collaboration highlights Numbers' ability to aid digital creators, expecting more artists to use this technology, promoting digital art growth.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI creator Ikehermon2010, renowned for producing novels and illustrations through AI, announces today a collaboration with Numbers Protocol, a blockchain content verification company based in Taiwan. This partnership will secure the digital provenance of his artwork, ensure transparency of its creation history, and protect Ikehermon2010's copyright.
Numbers Protocol’s blockchain technology will be used to create a digital fingerprint for all of ikehermon2010’s creations, assigning each artwork a unique digital identity recorded on the blockchain.
Ikehermon2010 has won significant attention on platforms like YouTube and CxC for his dedication to advancing AI art. However, like many digital creators today, he faces the threat of infringement and copyright disputes that could affect his ability to monetize and protect his work. Numbers Protocol provides a solution, allowing him to document his work's creation history and add an extra layer of security to his creations.
About Numbers Protocol
Numbers Protocol utilizes blockchain technology to preserve the provenance of digital media, ensuring transparency and trust. It enables verification of the content creator and also detects potential manipulation by AI. Numbers Protocol's mission is to help restore trust in the media, at a time when it's at its lowest. The company raised a total of $7.2M in pre-A rounds that included Protocol Labs and founders of Twitch, YouTube, and HTC Vive
For more information visit www.numbersprotocol.io
