Share Logistics acquires US based Customs Broker Export-Import Services
Share Logistics announced its acquisition of Export-Import Services.
The Export-Import Services team shares the same passion for highly personalized services, and will provide us with strong customs brokerage capabilities in the US and knowledge across four industries”NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Share Logistics, a leading global supply chain services provider, announced its acquisition of United States based Export-Import Services, an experienced customs broker mainly specialized in the Food & Beverage, Machinery, Automotive and Chemicals industries. The acquisition represents an important step in Share Logistics’ growth strategy in the United States.
“We are very excited about the knowledge, experience and long-standing reputation that Export-Import Services brings to our group. This strategic acquisition will directly enhance our integrated supply chain offering to customers involved with the United States market”, says Tristan Bierenbroodspot, Group CEO of Share Logistics.
Share Logistics supports customers on the design, management and execution of global and local supply chains. Through its highly specialized and dedicated staff, supported by leading edge technology, Share Logistics offers innovative and seamlessly integrated solutions to customers across a wide variety of global industries. Share Logistics is part of Groupe BBL, a global group of specialized supply chain services companies that employs (collectively) over 2.100 staff worldwide and operates more than 300.000 m2 of warehouse space.
Bierenbroodspot continues, “The Export-Import Services team shares the same passion for offering highly personalized services to customers, and will provide us with strong customs brokerage capabilities in the United States as well as additional industry knowledge across four major industries”. The entire team of Export-Import Services will join Share Logistics to drive the growth of the combined business.
”Joining forces with a growing company like Share Logistics represents the right choice at the right time. It allows us to offer better opportunities to our staff and ensures we can provide more enhanced (global) services to our customers” explains Patricia Farrell, Owner and CEO of Export-Import Services.
Founded in 1938, Export-Import Services supports customers on all their United States export and import logistics needs. Although the company’s main activity relates to customs brokerage, it also offers end-to-end logistics services to customers.
Farrell concludes, “In Share Logistics we have found a partner that shares the same vision, values and culture. We are both focused on providing a best-in-class service to our customers. I couldn’t wish for a better group to entrust the future of our family business too”.
Going forward, Export-Import Services will lead all customs brokerage activities for Share Logistics in the United States. Share Logistics will offer all other supply chain services. “All our acquisitions are highly strategic, and this one is no different. We are bringing together the best of both offerings here,
benefitting all customers alike”, concludes Bierenbroodspot.
