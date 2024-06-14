OEWG 3: Science-Policy Panel to contribute further to the sound management of chemicals and waste and to prevent pollution

The third session of the ad hoc open-ended working group to prepare proposals for a science-policy panel to contribute further to the sound management of chemicals and waste and to prevent pollution (OEWG-3), will be held at the International Conference Center in Geneva (CICG), Switzerland, from 17 to 21 June 2024.

The meeting will be preceded by informal, regional and stakeholder consultations, on 16 June 2024 at the same venue. SPP OEWG-3 will be held in-person and conducted in the six official languages of the United Nations.

At its third session, the working group is expected to conclude its substantive discussions on proposals for the establishment of a science-policy panel including issues outlined in paragraph 5 and 6 of UNEA resolution 5/8. The provisional agenda, meeting documents and other supporting information will be made available in due course.

Practical Information

Further practical information about the meeting, including on registration, visa and accommodation, can be found in the Logistics Note.

For more information, please visit the OEWG website or contact the secretariat at spp-cwp[at]un.org

For availability of meeting rooms please reach out to: francisco.vasquez[at]un.org and edward.mboya[at]un.org.

Stakeholder Participation

Coming from different segments of society and representing many different lived experiences, civil society stakeholders hold indispensable knowledge and perspectives. It is crucial for the future success and impact of the Panel to have the voices of civil society stakeholders heard and represented in OEWG 3.

A precondition for engagement by civil society organizations in OEWG 3 is accreditation. Organizations accredited to UNEP, ILO, WHO, SAICM, BRS, the Minamata Convention and the Montreal Protocol can participate in the upcoming OEWG 3 as observers.

For more information on stakeholder preparations for OEWG 3 please visit this website.

Reports

Report from OEWG 2

Report from OEWG 1.2

Report from OEWG 1.1

