With onion peels and sage dyes, designers hope to make fashion more sustainable

When designer Batoul Al-Rashdan tells people she makes clothes out of ground olives and onion peels, some look at her with raised eyebrows.

“It’s definitely a conversation starter,” says the founder of Jordanian fashion house Studio BOR, laughing. “But once [people] learn more about it, they are like, ‘Okay, interesting.’”

Al-Rashdan has been talking a lot about her work lately. Her plant-based dresses, bags and other accessories have graced runways around the world in recent years and garnered her a slew of awards. The creations are purposefully designed to decay over time, setting them apart from the mountains of long-lasting synthetic textiles clogging up landfills across the globe.

“These [clothes] are not meant to last forever,” says Al-Rashdan, who recently took part in a mentorship programme hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and partner Fashion Trust Arabia. “They have served their purpose. It’s okay for them to go away.”

Al-Rashdan is part of a wave of designers, many young, aiming to reduce the mounting toll that waste from the fashion and textile sector is taking on the planet. Globally, clothing production has more than doubled since 2000, feeding pollution, stoking climate change, and gobbling up natural resources and wild spaces. Many are hopeful an emerging group of eco-conscious designers can help nudge the sector away from its obsession with cheap, disposable textiles, which experts say is at the root of its environmental problems.

“Much of the world needs to completely rethink its relationship with clothes,” says Sami Dimassi, UNEP’s Regional Director for West Asia. “The throwaway culture that dominates fashion needs to end if we’re not only going to protect the planet but also protect ourselves.”

Designer Batoul Al-Rashdan, a trained engineer, creates plant-based materials, which she turns into clothes and accessories. Courtesy of Batoul Al-Rashdan

On 30 March, the world will mark the International Day of Zero Waste, which explores ways to reduce the more than 2 billion tonnes of trash humanity produces each year. This year’s observance will focus on the fashion and textile sector and the perils of fast fashion, the business model that prizes the breakneck production of inexpensive, on-trend clothes.

It’s a theme that is close to the heart of Hazem Kais, a 31-year-old designer from Beirut, Lebanon. The head of fashion house GoodKill, he has long worried about fashion’s impact on the Earth.

“Everything we have done is coming back to [haunt] us,” says Kais, who recently worked with UNEP experts to reduce the amount of fabric he uses in his garments. “It’s too late to even question that we have to be more sustainable.”

Kais runs a small operation focused on durable, custom pieces, which he says are inherently more sustainable than the mass-produced clothes that dominate the fashion industry. He has also moved away from many harsh chemical dyes, which can leech into the environment, polluting land, sea and air. Instead, he often colours his clothes with extracts of things like sage, walnut and pomegranate.