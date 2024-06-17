CirrusLabs Announces Strategic Relocation to Enhance Innovation and Customer Engagement in Bangalore

BANGALORE, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CirrusLabs, a leader in digital transformation, is excited to announce the relocation of its Bangalore office to a state-of-the-art facility at International Tech Park. This move is part of CirrusLabs' ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, further strengthening its presence in one of the world's leading technology hubs.

"Our strategic relocation to the Tech Park marks a significant transition from a smaller market presence to becoming a recognized industry player by providing an environment that fosters creativity and collaboration," said Prem Arunachalam, Global Delivery Manager in Bangalore.

The new office, sprawling over 8,000 sq. ft., features an ‘Ideation Zone’ with open spaces to promote creativity and innovation. These areas are designed to encourage interactive client sessions and demonstrations, enhancing the overall experience for both employees and clients. The facility includes workstations and supports a seamless integration of advisory, consulting, and managed services, supporting roles including architects, consultants, analysts, and rising stars.

"As we continue to grow and expand our global footprint, this new office space will enable us to serve our clients better and provide our team with a modern work environment," said Naeem Hussain, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of CirrusLabs. "Bangalore is a key location for our operations, and this move underscores our commitment to investing in the region and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration."

This strategic move is part of CirrusLabs' global expansion -plans. Following the successful establishment of our Dubai office last year and obtaining the prestigious U.S. Department of Commerce Export Achievement Certificate this year, the new Bangalore office highlights our continued growth and dedication to becoming a global leader in digital transformation.

The relocation will be completed, and all operations will be fully functional at the new address starting June 17th, 2024. The address is Unit 3, 8th Floor, Discoverer Building, ITPB, Pattandur Agrahara Village, Krishnarajapuram Hobli, Bangalore Urban 560066. Conveniently located with access to the metro station, mall, hotel, squash courts, and a food court, the new office ensures a comfortable and dynamic working environment.

For more information about CirrusLabs and the new Bangalore office, please visit www.cirruslabs.io.

About CirrusLabs

CirrusLabs is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, specializing in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, ERP (including ServiceNow, SAP, Oracle Financials Cloud, and Workday), data migration and cloud, SOX compliance and devsecops, procurement and supplier management, call center analytics and migration, ScienceLogic, and Atlassian.

CirrusLabs: Digital Transformation Simplified