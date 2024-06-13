Submit Release
S. 150, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2023

S. 150 would amend the Federal Trade Commission Act to prohibit “product hopping.” Under the bill, a manufacturer of an original drug or biological product (that is, not a generic drug or a biosimilar biological product) would be considered to have engaged in product hopping if it marketed a reformulation or other follow-on product to treat the same or substantively similar condition and withdrew, discontinued, or otherwise unfairly placed the original product at a competitive disadvantage to the follow-on product.

