UPDATE** News Release – Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate apprehended, returned to custody

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 13, 2024

UPDATE: Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate apprehended, returned to custody

HONOLULU — Laumaka work furlough inmate Rinaldo Torres was returned to custody at the O’ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) at approximately 12:45 p.m. today, June 13, 2024, after state sheriffs apprehended him in the Diamond Head area.

He may face a second-degree escape charge that’s punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Torres, 61, had failed to return to the Laumaka Furlough Center by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024. Sheriffs and Honolulu police were notified.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) thanked the Sheriff Division – Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) for their assistance.

Torres is serving time for first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and terroristic threatening.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

