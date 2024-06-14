Generative AI Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Generative AI Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Generative AI Software Global Market Report 2024

The generative AI software market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $42.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Generative AI Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the generative ai software market size is predicted to reach $42.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.4%.

The growth in the generative ai software market is due to the gaming industry expansion. North America region is expected to hold the largest generative ai software market share. Major players in the generative ai software market include Alphabet Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Meta Platforms Inc.; Amazon Web Services Inc.; International Business Machines Corporation.

Generative AI Software Market Segments

•By Component: Software, Services

•By Model: Large Language Models, Image And Video Generative Models, Multi-modal Generative Models, Other Models

•By Application: Computer Vision, Natural language processing (NLP), Robotics And Automation, Content Generation, Predictive Analytics, Other Applications

•By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global generative ai software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Generative AI software refers to a type of artificial intelligence technology designed to generate new content such as images, text, audio, or video, based on patterns and examples from existing data. It utilizes techniques such as neural networks, deep learning, and machine learning algorithms to learn the underlying structure of the data and then generate novel outputs that mimic or resemble the original data.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Generative AI Software Market Characteristics

3. Generative AI Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Generative AI Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Generative AI Software Market Size And Growth

……

27. Generative AI Software Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Generative AI Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

