Sexually Transmitted Diseases STD Testing Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases STD Testing Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the sexually transmitted diseases STD testing market size has grown significantly from $8.08 billion in 2024 to $8.78 billion in 2025, denoting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. Influencing factors include increasing urbanization and population density, an aging population with active sexual lifestyles, government initiatives promoting STD screening, routine STD testing inclusion in medical checkups, and increased funding for public health programs.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Sexually Transmitted Diseases STD Testing Market?

The upward trajectory is expected to continue, pushing the market size to $12.08 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. Contributing factors for this forecasted growth include the rising global incidence of STDs, growing awareness about sexual health, high prevalence of asymptomatic infections, a growing population of sexually active adolescents and young adults, and an increase in high-risk sexual behaviors.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Sexually Transmitted Diseases STD Testing Market?

Additionally, the rise in HIV cases potentially drives growth in the sexually transmitted diseases STD testing market. The HIV virus weakens the immune system, making the body more prone to infections and diseases. The increasing number of HIV cases raises awareness and necessitates more comprehensive testing to prevent further transmission. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rising prevalence of HIV will stimulate growth in the sexually transmitted diseases STD testing market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24695&type=smp).

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Sexually Transmitted Diseases STD Testing Market Share?

Leading the sexually transmitted diseases STD testing market are major companies such as F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson And Co., Hologic Inc., QuidelOrtho Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, OraSure Technologies Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics Ltd., Trinity Biotech Plc, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Operon SA, Jal Medical Pte. Ltd., Anatolia Geneworks, CLIAwaived Inc., Avecon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., AEHEALTH LIMITED. These key players focus on the development of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, such as syphilis testing kits, to widen the reach to the global population.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sexually-transmitted-diseases-std-testing-global-market-report

How Is The Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases STD Testing Market Segmented?

The market, segmented by product, technology, sample type, disease type, and end-user, is becoming increasingly diversified. For instance, in products, offerings are expanding to include instruments and services, consumable products, and software solutions. The technology component segments the market into immunoassay and molecular diagnostics. Different sample types like blood samples, urine samples, swabs, semen samples, and others form another division. The disease type includes Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, HIV/AIDS, and Herpes Simplex Virus HSV, while the end-user includes individuals, healthcare providers, health insurance providers, government health agencies, NGOs, and community health organizations.

What Are The Leading Region In The Sexually Transmitted Diseases STD Testing Market?

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest market for STD testing in 2024. However, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Rare Diseases Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-diseases-treatment-global-market-report

Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liver-diseases-therapeutics-global-market-report

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sexually-transmitted-infections-stis-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.