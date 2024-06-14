TerraMow, A New AI-Powered Wire-Free Robot Mower Launched on Kickstarter
TerraMow, the new AI Vision Robot Mower, features advanced navigation and customizable mowing options.HONG KONG, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muxin has announced the launch of its latest AI-powered, wireless Robot Mower TerraMow on Kickstarter. This new robot mower is designed with advanced technology to improve lawn care and has an array of practical features.
Speaking to the media about the launch, Harry Zhang from Muxin said, "Our innovations have received acclaim, notably during the successful Kickstarter campaign for Eufy S1 Pro. With your support, we continue our mission of bringing intelligent robots into homes worldwide, one step closer to realizing our shared vision."
At the heart of TerraMow is TerraVision, an advanced vision system equipped with automotive-grade cameras and AI semantic perception technologies. This system allows TerraMow to detect and categorize 3D objects, enhancing its navigation and interaction with various environments. TerraVision combines visual SLAM technology with built-in motion sensors to maintain accurate and real-time positioning, navigating effectively even in complex areas like narrow pathways or under thick tree cover.
TerraMow stands out for its autonomous mapping feature, which eliminates the need for manual setup. It automatically maps lawns, recognizing boundaries and obstacles with high precision, which facilitates better navigation and more efficient mowing.
The robot mower is also equipped with real-time obstacle avoidance capabilities, ensuring it can autonomously identify and maneuver around potential hazards. This feature not only detects obstacles but also understands their characteristics, enhancing the mowing process's safety and effectiveness.
TerraMow offers several mowing modes(standard mode, multi-base mode, and spot mode) to cater to different lawn care needs. Whether it's handling a single-zone lawn, targeting specific areas, or managing segmented lawns connected by pathways, the mower's modes are designed to meet diverse requirements.
TerraMow also comes with customizable edge cutting. TerraMow utilizes AI vision to accurately identify lawn boundaries, allowing users to precisely customize the cutting distance along edges. In suitable terrains, it can achieve zero-distance cutting along the lawn edge by riding over it.
Users can control and customize TerraMow's operations via a dedicated mobile app. This app allows users to set mowing schedules, define mowing zones, and set no-go zones to protect delicate areas like flower beds. TerraMow is also equipped with anti-theft features, including GPS and 4G modules, to track and secure the device.
TerraMow is built to last, with a design focused on durability, performance, and easy maintenance. It features an IPX6 waterproof rating to withstand rain and humid conditions and offers an upright design for simpler upkeep. Users can adjust the cutting height and enjoy a quieter operation, enhancing the overall user experience.
The development of TerraMow included extensive testing and several prototypes over the last 30 months, ensuring reliability and performance. Interested users are invited to register for early discounts and updates on the product.
To support the project, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/terramow/terramow-ultimate-wire-free-ai-vision-robot-mower
About Company:
Muxin was founded in 2019 and on June 11th, 2024, it celebrated its 5th anniversary. The company specializes in developing AI vision systems for robotic solutions. The company focuses on innovating smart home robots, integrating cutting-edge visual perception sensors and navigation systems to infuse them with unprecedented wisdom. Notable creations include the advanced triple-eye AI vision systems in flagship cleaning robot models like Eufy S1 Pro, Noesis Florio, and Rowenta X-Plorer 240 AI+, alongside the wire-free AI vision robot mower TerraMow.
Visit the official website https://muxin.ai/ for any media or commercial inquiries.
Harry Zhang
Muxin
