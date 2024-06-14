Isolation Valves Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Isolation Valves Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Isolation Valves Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the isolation valves market size is predicted to reach $4.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the isolation valves market is due to the growth of the oil and gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest isolation valves market share. Major players in the isolation valves market include Emerson Electric Co, Orion Valves, KITZ Corporation, Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC., Frank's International NV, The Weir Group PLC.

Isolation Valves Market Segments

• By Type: Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Knife Gate Valves, Plug Valves, Other Types

• By Operation Type: Automated Valve, Manual Valve

• By Sales Type: Original Equipment (OE), Aftermarket

• By End-Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Chemical And Petrochemical, Water And Wastewater, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global isolation valves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Isolation valves are a type of valve that shuts off the flow of fluid or gas in a system. They are utilized for pressure gauge isolation, pressure transmitter isolation, orifice plate pressure tapings, and various measurement devices.

The main isolation valve types are ball valves, butterfly valves, knife gate valves, plug valves, and others. A ball valve is a form of shut-off valve that controls the flow of a liquid or gas using a rotating ball with a bore. The various operation types are automated valve, and manual valve through various sales channels that are original equipment (OE), and aftermarket. The end-user industries are oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Isolation Valves Market Characteristics

3. Isolation Valves Market Trends And Strategies

4. Isolation Valves Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Isolation Valves Market Size And Growth

……

27. Isolation Valves Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Isolation Valves Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

