Gateway Group Celebrates 10 Years of Business Setup Success in Abu Dhabi
Gateway Group's CEO Nathan Hunt awards golden ticket to longest serving employee PRO Salah Al Khatib
Celebrating a Decade of Excellence, Innovation, and Unwavering Commitment to Client Success
ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Group, a leading business setup consultancy in Abu Dhabi, proudly announces its 10-year anniversary. Over the past decade, Gateway Group has distinguished itself as a premier partner for companies looking to establish their presence in the UAE, thanks to its unparalleled on-the-ground experience and expertise.
— Jenny Hunt
Founded by Jenny Hunt, Gateway Group has navigated the complexities of the ever-evolving business regulations on the UAE mainland and in it’s free zones. Jenny's firsthand experience in overcoming challenges faced by companies setting up in the UAE laid the foundation for Gateway Group's success. "Navigating the various government departments myself and fully understanding the requirements and processes uniquely positioned me to confidently and competently talk clients through the processes and timescales of establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi, step-by-step," said Jenny Hunt, Founder of Gateway Group. "This hands-on approach allowed me to find creative solutions and provide exceptional service to our clients."
To mark this significant milestone, Gateway Group recently hosted a reception for its clients, employees, and key business partners in the company's journey. The event celebrated the milestone and expressed gratitude to everyone involved, including some guests who were present at the original launch party in 2014.
One of Gateway Group's greatest achievements is its exceptional employee retention. The company has never lost a member of staff, providing consistency and reliability to its clients. During the reception, the management recognized their longest-serving employee, Salah Al Khatib, the company's PRO and Government Liaison Officer since 2016. Salah was surprised with a golden ticket, which revealed an all-expenses-paid trip for two to watch his beloved Manchester United football team play. A shocked Salah commented, "It was my dream come true."
Another notable achievement during Gateway Group's 10 years is being one of just three companies recommended by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) as their trusted partner in company formation.
"Creating and developing a company that continues to uphold its values of honesty, trust, and integrity is a source of immense pride for me," said Jenny Hunt. "It is incredibly fulfilling to positively impact our employees' lives and make their dreams come true, while also seeing the significant benefits we bring to our clients' businesses."
In addition to celebrating its 10th anniversary, Gateway Group is excited to announce the launch of two new companies: NumberNinjas.ae, an accounting and bookkeeping company in Abu Dhabi, and Otoo Marketing, a cutting-edge digital avatar marketing agency in Abu Dhabi. These new ventures reflect Gateway Group's commitment to innovation and expanding its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the UAE.
Key services offered by Gateway Group:
• Company Formation: Organizing and managing the formalities to swiftly obtain trade licenses, enabling businesses to commence operations without delay.
• Visa Processing: Providing smooth and efficient visa processing services to get employees on the ground quickly.
• Regulatory Compliance: Staying current with regulatory changes to ensure clients' businesses remain compliant and competitive.
Key Milestones:
• 2014: Gateway Group founded by Jenny Hunt
• 2018: Jenny Hunt, Founder of Gateway Group, named in FORBES' Top 100 Most Influential Women In The Middle East.
• 2019: Gateway Group opened an office in Dubai and ‘Gateway To Abu Dhabi - How to expand your business into the capital of the UAE’ an e-book by Jenny Hunt, was a No.1 International Best Seller on Amazon Kindle.
• 2020: Jenny Hunt featured in the book: 'LEARN FROM THE TOP 20 - GCC's Top 20 Entrepreneurs Share Their Secret Of Success' by Firdouz Hameed.
• 2021: Gateway Group awarded ‘Most Client-Focused Company Formation Specialists – UAE’ by MEA Markets.
• 2023: Gateway Group chosen as the Abu Dhabi Residents Office’s recommended business setup partner in Abu Dhabi.
• 2023: Gateway Group relaunched it's website with a first of its kind, one-stop shop online purchase of company formation and visa processing services in Abu Dhabi, simplifying and improving the customer experience.
• 2024: Launch of NumberNinjas.ae and Otoo Marketing
As Gateway Group celebrates this significant milestone, it remains committed to delivering top-notch business setup services and supporting the growth of companies in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. Looking ahead, Gateway Group aims to further expand its service offerings and geographical coverage.
