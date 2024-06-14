Hard Rock Cafe Phuket Welcomes World Burger Tour Competition to Choose the Favorite Culturally Inspired Burger

Delicious new burgers developed by teams at Hard Rock Cafes in Bengaluru, Bucharest, Gramado, Kathmandu, and Pittsburgh available at Hard Rock Cafe Phuket on limited-time menu

This year's World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of 150+ new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world.

We hope our guests love trying the limited-time burgers through Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour competition, and that their favorite makes it on the global menu!” — Matt, General Manager

PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, in honor of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day, Hard Rock Cafe® locations around the world, including Hard Rock Cafe Phuket will debut five culturally inspired burgers on the menu for the limited-time return of the World Burger Tour competition. Phuket visitors and locals can enjoy:

- Bengaluru Burger: 7 oz steak burger, American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, shredded lettuce a creation of Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, India.

- Bucharest Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, red wine cranberry jam - developed by Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest, Romania.

- Gramado Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic aioli, crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, whiskey bacon jam - devised by Hard Rock Cafe Gramado, Brazil.

- Kathmandu Burger: Two smashed and stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato zucchini slaw - cooked up by Hard Rock Cafe Kathmandu, Nepal.

- Pittsburgh Burger: Two smashed and stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, French fries - from the minds of Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh, United States of America.

This year's World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of 150+ new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world showing their take on the best burger featuring ingredients inspired by their local culture and personal taste. Based on sales performance, guest preference and culinary taste testing of the burgers at their originating location this spring, the five top finalists made it to the final round where they are being added for a limited time to all Cafe menus from June 14 through September 2, 2024.

“At Hard Rock Cafe Phuket, One of the area’s premier dining and entertainment destinations, Hard Rock Cafe Phuket is situated in a 1,330-square-meter cafe and retail outlet with two levels, including a 300-seat restaurant and bar area, outdoor patio seating, and The Rock Shop®. A limited line of authentic Hard Rock Cafe items – including our famous classic and city t-shirts as well as highly coveted accessories and pins – reflecting the spirit of Phuket can be found in our signature retail store. Our state-of-the-art facility in Phuket is adorned with pieces from Hard Rock’s world-famous memorabilia collection, including items representing contemporary stars and rock legends to create memorable visits with outstanding food and beverages, iconic memorabilia David Bowie to Kiss, and more,” said Matt, General Manager. "We hope our guests love trying the limited-time burgers through Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour competition, and that their favorite makes it on the global menu! We are thrilled to use our Cafe as one of the many places to showcase Hard Rock flavors from around the globe.”

Additionally, guests can register for Unity by Hard Rock™, a global loyalty program that offers an array of benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations, including Hard Rock Cafe Phuket where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, great merch and more. Members gain exclusive access to offers, promotions and rewards, as well as exclusive discounts to participating Hard Rock properties including a complimentary birthday dessert.

About Hard Rock Cafe® Phuket:

Located on Phuket’s west coast, Patong is a famous beach resort town that is home to Hard Rock Cafe Phuket. The cafe is located on the main retail strip of Patong, ideally situated near luxury hotels, great shopping, and beautiful beaches, making it a convenient destination for both local fans and travelers.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for five consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels four times in five years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.